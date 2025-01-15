Cancer risk prompts FDA ban on red food dye

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an order that will ban Red No. 3, a synthetic dye, from food, drinks, and ingested drugs, in the U.S. The additive was first approved for use in 1907, however concerns about cancer-causing elements, as well as behavioral issues in children, have been building for decades.

Red No. 3 is found in cereals, candy, juice, and frozen desserts, and is responsible for the bright red color seen in products like Skittles, Trix cereal, and more. It’s also in a number of dietary supplements and drugs like cough syrups. Regardless of how widespread the additive is in products that we ingest, the FDA has long been aware that the chemical, made from petroleum, may cause harm, though the extent of that harm has been up for debate.

After a 1980s study on rats found that the animals developed tumors after exposure to the additive, the agency banned its use in cosmetics, but not food and drugs. Today, the FDA maintains that humans do not respond to the additive in the same way as rats. In Wednesday’s announcement, it asserted that rats were at greater risk, “due to a rat specific hormonal mechanism.”



It said, “Relevant exposure levels to FD&C Red No. 3 for humans are typically much lower than those that cause the effects shown in male rats. Studies in other animals and in humans did not show these effects; claims that the use of FD&C Red No. 3 in food and ingested drugs puts people at risk are not supported by the available scientific information.”

The U.S. is far from the first country to ban Red No. 3. The controversial additive has already been banned from being added to food and drinks in New Zealand, Japan, and the European Union. In the U.S., some states have already taken action on the additive, too. California banned its use in 2023, and at least 10 other states have introduced legislation to do the same.