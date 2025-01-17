Graza, Ayoh, and now Hidden Valley Ranch: inside the squeeze bottle’s grocery aisle take over

Hidden Valley Ranch now has something in common with DTC design darling Graza—a plastic squeeze bottle.
The company is the latest to release squeeze bottle packaging, with its new inverted Easy Squeeze bottle that’s designed to be easy to hold and control. Partnering with Pizza Hut for a new stunt promotion to market the bottle, one contest winner will receive a one-of-one pizza autographed in ranch dressing by Eli Manning, preserved in resin, and authenticated by PSA, a third-party authentication company.
Most consumers aren’t picking their ranch dressing based on ease of use to write with it in cursive, and the value proposition of a bottle designed for “precision and control,” as its press release notes, sounds a little silly considering how the product is generally used (even if a cleaner pour does have utility). Still, the sell of packaging so precise that a chef could use it has certainly worked to disrupt the olive oil category.
And in fact, the bottle design is part of a larger trend towards squeezable spread and dressing packaging. Chef influencer Molly Bay launched a line of flavored mayos last year that came in squeeze bottles, and when Hellmann’s maker Unilever announced a new squeeze bottle for its plant-based mayo spread, it cited research showing 59% of consumers believe brands have a role to play in food waste prevention as part of the reason for the bottle’s design.
“We know consumers want to be able to squeeze out as much product as possible—it’s an important cost and value benefit,” Krassimir Velikov, a Hellmann’s senior science and program leader, said in a statement, noting it was especially important for plant-based mayo, which was “more prone to getting stuck in the bottle.”
“Our new bottle design is a game-changer for ranch lovers, making it easier than ever to enjoy every drop of Hidden Valley Ranch without the mess,” Hidden Valley Ranch marketing director CC Ciafone similarly noted in a statement announcing the promotion.
The switch from the glug-glug-glug of a bottle with a heavy pour to a more controlled squeeze worked in the olive oil space for Graza, which built a name for itself with sriracha-style bottles. For Hidden Valley Ranch, the new bottles offer, in a way, a product extension of an existing item. It’s not just ranch you drown a salad in, but a sauce you can now put on everything—and, if you so desire, sign your name to.