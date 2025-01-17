Graza, Ayoh, and now Hidden Valley Ranch: inside the squeeze bottle’s grocery aisle take over

The company is the latest to release squeeze bottle packaging, with its new inverted Easy Squeeze bottle that’s designed to be easy to hold and control. Partnering with Pizza Hut for a new stunt promotion to market the bottle, one contest winner will receive a one-of-one pizza autographed in ranch dressing by Eli Manning, preserved in resin, and authenticated by PSA, a third-party authentication company.

Most consumers aren’t picking their ranch dressing based on ease of use to write with it in cursive, and the value proposition of a bottle designed for “precision and control,” as its press release notes, sounds a little silly considering how the product is generally used (even if a cleaner pour does have utility). Still, the sell of packaging so precise that a chef could use it has certainly worked to disrupt the olive oil category.

[Photo: Ayoh Foods]

And in fact, the bottle design is part of a larger trend towards squeezable spread and dressing packaging. Chef influencer Molly Bay launched a line of flavored mayos last year that came in squeeze bottles, and when Hellmann’s maker Unilever announced a new squeeze bottle for its plant-based mayo spread, it cited research showing 59% of consumers believe brands have a role to play in food waste prevention as part of the reason for the bottle’s design.