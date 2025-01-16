Science just validated your favorite font pairings

Researchers from Hanyang University in Seoul, South Korea, quantified the most common font pairings by analyzing and mapping which fonts are used together across advertising, album covers, books, packaging, and websites. Their findings, based on combinations of 8,042 two-font pairs and 3,089 triplets found on Fontsinuse.com, published in Scientific Reports, and available on nature.com, provides a novel and visual way of thinking about which fonts go together and why.

The study validates what graphic designers already know—we live in a sans-serif-first world—but a network graph published in the study shows the extent of it. Helvetica, Futura, and Univers are the workhorses of the design world, forming the largest nodes of the researchers’ data set, followed by other sans serifs like Akzidenz-Grotesk and Gotham. These clean, modern fonts showed up more than any others and were paired with a wide variety of secondary and tertiary fonts, depending on the medium.

[Image: Jiin Choi & Kyung Hoon Hyun]

“These fonts are highly versatile, serving as the foundation for typographic designs across a wide variety of contexts,” authors Jiin Choi and Kyung Hoon Hyun wrote about sans serifs. “Their strong connections to other fonts, particularly the frequent pairings between Helvetica and Futura, demonstrate a robust complementary relationship, making them staple choices in contemporary design practices.”