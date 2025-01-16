Fast company logo
A new brand called Floura aims to tackle two problems: the fact that most Americans don’t eat enough fiber, and the 80 million tons of food waste thrown out each year.

Jeni’s Ice Cream is known for its fun flavors. Now, its founder is using food waste to create high-fiber snacks

[Photos: Floura]

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

For more than two decades, Jeni Britton’s life has revolved around ice cream. The brand she started as a 22-year-old art student, Jeni’s Ice Cream, now sells in 80 scoop shops and 12,500 retailers, with an annual revenue of more than $125 million.

But Britton has spent the last few years on something new: turning food scraps that would otherwise be wasted into healthy snacks designed to help people eat more fiber. The new company, called Floura, launched its first product today, a “Fruit Crush” bar in five flavors that each have 13 grams of fiber from 12 different plants.

It started when she researched her own health issues. “I had been so focused on this singular thing for so long that I think I wasn’t focused on my own health,” she says. She started to pay more attention to her diet and read about the fiber gap—the fact that around 95% of Americans don’t eat the recommended daily target of 25 grams a day of fiber for women, or 38 grams for men.

A high-fiber diet is linked to everything from a reduced risk of heart disease and diabetes to a reduction in anxiety and depression. Fiber feeds the gut microbiome—the trillions of microbes in your intestinal tract that play an important role in overall health. But it tends to get less attention in diets than protein or carbs.

