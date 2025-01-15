Norovirus outbreak 2025: Symptoms, cases, and what to know as CDC data indicates a winter wave

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Positive test percentages for cases of norovirus in the United States are double what they were at the same period a year ago, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC). The increase in infections could lead to an uptick in sick days from work and school.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest numbers and what you can do to protect yourself from the norovirus. What is the norovirus? A norovirus is a type of virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, a condition that sees the stomach or intestines become inflamed, according to the CDC. This inflammation leads to a number of symptoms, including diarrhea and vomiting, and often causes people to miss work and other activities. Norovirus is often colloquially referred to as the “stomach flu,” however, the CDC notes that the virus is not related to the influenza virus and is its own distinct entity. There are several types of norovirus, so a prior infection by one does not mean you will be resistant to other versions of the norovirus in the future.

How widespread is the norovirus in the U.S.? It’s difficult to say how widespread the norovirus is across the country right now because most cases of the norovirus aren’t reported. This is because many people will catch the virus, experience symptoms, and then fully recover in a matter of days. Due to the short lifespan of symptoms, many people do not seek their doctor’s advice, and so many cases of the disease go unreported. However, recent CDC data shows that reported cases of norovirus do seem to be on the rise. According to the CDC’s National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS)—which shows the seasonal trends of select viruses—positive results of tests looking for the norovirus for the week ending January 4 totaled 27.91%. As CBS News reports, that’s more than double the 13.52% of tests that came back positive a year earlier. This suggests the virus may be more widespread this year than last year.

Screenshot via CDC.gov Why is the norovirus more prevalent this year? There are a few reasons, notes CBS. First, there is a new strain of the norovirus called GII.17[P17]. The new strain means fewer people have had time to develop immunity to it, which makes it more likely they will be affected by the virus. Second, the peak period for infections of norovirus may have shifted. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, peak norovirus infections usually occurred in December and January. However, the pandemic caused a shift in season germ patterns. In the years immediately after the outbreak of Covid-19, norovirus infections usually reached their peak in March or April. That means this increase in infections now could simply represent a shift back to the historical period for peak norovirus infections.

What are the symptoms of norovirus? The CDC says the primary symptoms of norovirus are: Diarrhea

vomiting

nausea

stomach pain Other symptoms may include: Fever

headache

body aches Symptoms usually develop 12 to 48 hours after infection.