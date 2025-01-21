How a fully remote team uses AI to stay connected and creative

In this episode of the Behind The Teams: How the Most Innovative Companies in Business Work podcast, we’ll hear from Susannah Shattuck, Head of Product at Credo AI. She discusses why staying closely connected is critical for a distributed workforce and how AI tools are making it easier. Also learn how Credo AI uses Atlassian tools to manage collaboration, unlock areas for more creative thinking and drive business growth.
Credo AI’s Head of Product Susannah Shattuck shares insights on why collaboration is critical to their work and what tools and tactics they use to make it happen.