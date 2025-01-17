Digital creators are small businesses powering the digital economy—let’s treat them that way

BY frank cooper iii for visa2 minute read

You expect to find Pharrell Williams headlining the biggest concert arenas or at Paris Fashion Week, where he works as men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton. You might not expect to see him on stage at one of the most influential technology conferences in the world. But at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon, he joined me to shine light on an important topic—supporting the creator community.

Pharrell—the ultimate creator—explained his decision to partner with Visa stems from a belief that it is “a corporation that helps human beings pursue their dreams.” I’ve always loved the idea of helping expand the potential of people, both individually and collectively. That’s been my source of inspiration, all throughout my career, and it’s part of what drew me to Visa in the first place. Creators typically have the same needs as traditional small business owners, yet they are often treated as general hobbyists. But at Visa, we see things differently and encourage others to do the same. That’s why we’ve proudly announced that Visa now officially recognizes creators as small businesses on our network, acknowledging the significant impact they have on the digital economy. And for us, that’s a very exciting step. WHAT THIS MEANS FOR CREATORS Today’s creators often lack access to the tools to sustain a successful business and manage their financial needs. By recognizing creators as small businesses, we solve this by giving creators all the financial tools, resources, and products that we offer to small businesses globally. These include world-class fraud protection, Visa Business credit and debit cards, and payment controls, as well as financial education and business skills training.



The creative sector is booming. Recent analysis shows there are more than 50 million digital creators worldwide, and by 2027 the creator economy will be worth almost $500 billion. Yet challenges persist for the sector and one of the biggest is getting paid quickly. In fact, more than two-thirds of creators’ struggle with slow payouts that hinder the growth of their businesses, according to a Visa survey.

Visa Direct is addressing this through partnerships with social media networks and marketplaces to help creators get payouts in real-time to their eligible debit card. Ensuring creators can easily pay and be paid is a pivotal part of the process, and it’s our job to provide the resources that together make the difference between a hobby and a business. One of the most exciting aspects of the creator economy is how it keeps on evolving. It’s not static. I find the creator economy so fascinating in that it’s not just about advertising anymore; creators build their own brands and products and, in the process, play a critical role in shaping our culture, which has a significant impact on commerce. What we buy, why we buy, how we buy, even the things of value that we exchange—it’s all deeply cultural.