5 ways TikTok profoundly changed the culture

A lot has changed over the past six years. Seemingly every large media company now has a streaming service. An entire global pandemic happened, and continues to happen. We switched presidents, and then switched back. But one of the most transformative forces to arrive in that time, in the category of How We Live Now, is TikTok.

Although it first launched in 2016, TikTok only entered the U.S. market in 2018, after Beijing-based parent company ByteDance merged it with lip sync app Musical.ly, which had an office in California. It did not take long for TikTok to become the most downloaded app in the world, and remain so for years, until Instagram overtook it in 2023. That was the same year the Biden administration first attempted to regulate the app, claiming it poses a threat to national security. Now that those regulatory efforts have culminated in a full U.S. ban starting January 19, it’s worth noting the many ways that TikTok rocked U.S. culture in a relatively short time.

TikTok made video reign supreme on social media

Before TikTok, video was far less dominant on social media. It was on the menu, to be sure, but generally not as the main course. TikTok changed all that.

By allowing for videos well beyond Vine’s looping six seconds or the one-minute limit then on Instagram, providing sophisticated in-app editing tools to make more polished content, and vastly improving discoverability, it expanded the horizons of social video. With more space and more possibilities, TikTok content quickly evolved beyond the ephemeral creativity that came before it, and viewers couldn’t get enough. For live performers of all stripes, a TikTok presence soon became mandatory. For those whose medium was film or TV, short clips from longer shows like Hot Ones went far on the platform, helping turn it into a marketing powerhouse.