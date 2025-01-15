BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

The prevalence of diabetes has continued to rise significantly around the world over the last few decades. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 537 million adults between 20 and 79 years old have diabetes; approximately half are undiagnosed, and 90% of these people live in low- and middle-income countries. By 2045, a projected 783 million adults will be living with the disease. Equally concerning, people with diabetes have a higher risk of developing other health issues, from heart disease and stroke to foot and eye problems, kidney disease, and more.

The mission of medical device company embecta is to develop and provide solutions that improve the lives of people with diabetes worldwide. As part of BD, embecta developed the first specialized syringe for insulin delivery in 1924, only two years after the first person received insulin as a treatment for Type 1 diabetes. In the 100 years since that innovation, embecta has developed injection devices with the goal of reducing discomfort and injury and optimizing insulin delivery for patients. In 2022, embecta separated from BD as an independent public company and clearly outlined its mission statement for the first time. “Our mission is truly global,” says Dev Kurdikar, president and CEO of embecta. “We provide our products to people in more than 100 countries around the world, so it’s been an exciting thing to formalize something that we’ve been doing and make sure that it’s front and center for everything that we do as a company.” A MISSION IN ACTION, NOT JUST ON PAPER

Kurdikar explains that embecta’s mission has shaped every aspect of its day-to-day operations since becoming an independent company. “It really puts the focus on who we are doing this for,” says Kurdikar. “Diabetes is so prevalent that almost everyone in our company knows someone with the condition, whether it’s a friend, a relative, or themselves. What we’ve found is when you focus on finding solutions that will help people who you care about, it’s a very powerful motivator. Not just on the innovation front but also on the quality side, as well as ensuring an uninterrupted product supply for our users around the world.” The company has navigated multiple global challenges in recent years, from the highest inflation in decades to supply disruptions caused by military conflicts, port strikes, shipping accidents, natural disasters, and more—all while establishing their own independent distribution network and enterprise resource planning system following the spinoff. ”Throughout it all, we were able to keep manufacturing product, get it through the transportation network, and keep customer and pharmacy shelves stocked,” says Kurdikar.

PREPARING FOR EVOLVING HEALTH NEEDS AND CHALLENGES As diabetes rates increase globally, embecta is focused on meeting the evolving needs of people in diverse communities. Since nearly half of people with diabetes are unaware of their diagnosis, improving access to educational resources and treatment options is a top priority. “We partner with advocacy organizations around the world and continue to look for ways for patients and caregivers to understand their disease and advocate for themselves,” says Kurdikar. “Emerging markets have been a growing part of our business and will continue to be as we stay true to our mission.”

In April 2024, embecta launched emERGE, an educational program across 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. emERGE aims to reach 5,000 healthcare providers to enhance diabetes care by equipping them with the knowledge and tools to manage diabetes effectively. Nearly three years removed from its spinoff, the company’s leadership is contemplating how it can leverage key strengths like its robust global commercial channel and manufacturing expertise to expand its product portfolio beyond insulin injection. “One of the core competencies of our business is that we provide high-volume manufacturing of high-quality medical devices,” says Kurdikar. “The fact that we have a strong emerging markets infrastructure and the capability of delivering products through global pharmacy chains and retail outlets is fairly unique for a medical device company. We keep thinking about how we can best serve people with other comorbidities. What are other medical supplies that they might want or need? And how do we expand beyond just providing insulin injection products to help care for more people, more holistically?”