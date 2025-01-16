3 fintech predictions that will shape 2025

In a year defined by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, you might think that all this incredible innovation has made its way into the hands of the people who need it most. But you’d be wrong.

Much of the world’s population lacks access to the financial services they need, despite having trillions of dollars in economic power. Being excluded from the legacy financial services industry means having to navigate their daily lives without access to savings, credit, bill payment tools or the ability to affordably transfer money.

Some refer to this group as “the missing middle,” but at Tala, we call them the global majority. We’ve spent the last 10 years serving over 10 million people from this often-overlooked global population and have seen their struggles firsthand.

And while this new wave of technology hasn’t yet hit the mainstream, I’m more optimistic than ever that 2025 will change that. Here are three ways I predict the new year will change, thanks to fintech.