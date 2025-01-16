3 fintech predictions that will shape 2025

In a year defined by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, you might think that all this incredible innovation has made its way into the hands of the people who need it most. But you’d be wrong.
Much of the world’s population lacks access to the financial services they need, despite having trillions of dollars in economic power. Being excluded from the legacy financial services industry means having to navigate their daily lives without access to savings, credit, bill payment tools or the ability to affordably transfer money.
Some refer to this group as “the missing middle,” but at Tala, we call them the global majority. We’ve spent the last 10 years serving over 10 million people from this often-overlooked global population and have seen their struggles firsthand.
And while this new wave of technology hasn’t yet hit the mainstream, I’m more optimistic than ever that 2025 will change that. Here are three ways I predict the new year will change, thanks to fintech.
1. Credit reimagined
Most Americans don’t think twice about using their credit card to buy groceries. But what if you didn’t—or couldn’t—have access to one? That’s an unfortunate reality for billions of people around the world because traditional institutions still rely on a system created nearly a half-century ago to determine creditworthiness.
While we’ve seen some progress in emerging markets—from buy-now-pay-later services to pay-as-you-go features in superapps—we still have a long road ahead. The entire system needs to be reimagined, and it needs to happen soon.
Something as simple as offering unsecured credit products, for example, can simultaneously increase credit access and help develop new underwriting models designed for the 21st century.