5 strategies for a fulfilling career and life

BY Melissa Puls3 minute read

Growing up, my mother had a career-oriented mindset and held the position of chief marketing officer (CMO). I thought everyone’s dinner table conversations revolved around marketing strategies and business challenges. Little did I know how profoundly those discussions would shape my approach to leadership and my journey through the tech industry.

While navigating my own career path, I’ve often reflected on the lessons learned from my mother’s example—and my own experiences as a working parent. These insights have stayed with me, serving as a point of direction throughout my tenure at various tech companies. They’ve helped me build resilient teams, drive innovation and—most importantly—stay true to myself along the way. I want to offer up five key insights that influence my leadership style. I give all credit to my mother for inspiring them, but after applying and refining them over the years, I can attest to their impact. 1. Embrace fresh perspectives My mother regularly sought my opinion on business matters, even when I was a teenager. This taught me that those new viewpoints—regardless of their source—can spark innovation. Today, I strive to create an environment where all voices are heard and valued.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

This principle has been foundational in my role at Ivanti, especially as we’ve integrated multiple acquisitions. Each company comes with its own culture and insights, and by fostering an atmosphere of open communication, we’ve been able to leverage the best ideas from across our expanded organization. 2. Create your own opportunities My first job involved fulfilling collateral packages for inside sales—a task I streamlined from 40 hours to 20. (Yes, I’m very proud of that!) I could have coasted with my spare time, but instead, I chose to look for ways to help others improve their efficiency. That choice multiplied the impact of my own productivity. I’ve carried this lesson with me through every role, from my early days in marketing to my current position overseeing both marketing and customer success. It’s about sharing wins and constantly asking, “How can we do this better?” and then taking the initiative to make it happen.

3. Master the art of delegation Somewhere along the line, “delegation” got a bad rap. Let’s end that. Effective delegation isn’t about offloading work—it’s about empowering your team and nurturing growth. It’s a skill I’m continually honing, recognizing that letting go often leads to better outcomes. As an executive and a working mom, I don’t use the phrase “letting go” lightly. It’s hard. I know. I’ve learned my job isn’t to have all the answers, but to build an awesome team of experts and truly trust in their abilities. This approach has been so valuable as we’ve worked to unify the customer experience across Ivanti’s expanded portfolio. 4. Set boundaries—within reason While 24/7 availability might seem admirable, it’s a fast track to burnout. Believe me. I’ve learned to establish clear guardrails around my time, allowing for both peak professional performance and personal fulfillment.

advertisement

To be clear, the idea that you either have “24/7 availability” or “total disengagement” is a false choice. There’s a middle ground. My boundaries mean being intentional about how and when I engage. I’ve found that setting these boundaries not only makes me more effective at work, but also allows me to be fully present for my family when I’m home. 5. Prioritize what truly matters I’m often asked about success, and it’s almost always framed exclusively within the lens of “climbing the corporate ladder.” I’d like to expand the definition of success. For me, success means achieving work that I’m proud of. It also means living on Cape Cod to be closer to my family and the ocean—my happy place. Living and working in a place I love has made me a more effective leader. I’ve found that when I’m fulfilled in my personal life, whether that’s spending time with my kids or getting out on the water for a kayak session, I bring more energy and creativity to my work. It’s not about work-life balance, but work-life integration.