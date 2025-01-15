5 things to know about TikTok replacement RedNote

Earlier this week, the Chinese app Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote, shot up to become the most-downloaded app on the Apple’s U.S. App Store, partly as a “ joke’s on you ” moment to the American government as well as the desire for a replacement app ahead of the incoming TikTok ban .

TikTok is reportedly preparing to shut its app off from U.S. users starting Sunday, once the ban is set to take place.

Here’s what to know about RedNote:

IT IS NOT “CHINA’S TIKTOK”

Several people switching over from TikTok to RedNote believe that the app is “China’s TikTok.” But that would be Douyin, which is owned by the same parent as TikTok but only available in China. RedNote is more like if Pinterest and Instagram came together as an e-commerce juggernaut with short-form video.