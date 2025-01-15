Is Art Basel’s AI embrace a turning point for the art world?

When “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial,” an AI-generated artwork, won first prize at a prestigious competition in 2022, the backlash was swift and visceral. For many in the art world, it wasn’t just a controversial winner—it was a direct threat to the human essence of creativity. Generative AI was dismissed as a novelty at best and a cheap imitation at worst. The technology, in any capacity, it seemed, had no place in the sanctity of art.

Now, one of the industry’s most influential authorities is challenging that assumption. Art Basel, the leading global fair for modern and contemporary art, has made the deliberate decision to integrate AI into its flagship digital experience for its visitors and guests.

The recently launched Art Basel app, designed to make its sprawling fairs more accessible and navigable, does more than introduce new AI-powered features—it plants a stake in the ground. In an industry steeped in tradition and skepticism, Art Basel’s thoughtful adoption of AI challenges the notion that technology and art must exist at odds.

Why now? A practical, not trend-driven, approach

Art Basel’s move into AI isn’t about following hype—it’s about meeting the moment. Artificial intelligence has matured to a point where it can address longstanding challenges in a meaningful way. For audiences navigating the expansive scale of Art Basel’s fairs, AI offers solutions that are practical, intuitive, and human-centered.