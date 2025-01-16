How Letterboxd went mainstream

In 2020, Letterboxd’s highest-rated film was Lee Isaac Chung’s quiet indie Minari, which made a mere $15.5 million globally. Four years later, Denis Villeneuve’s $714.4 million-making juggernaut Dune: Part Two tops the charts.

These changing tastes could represent a broader shift in Letterboxd’s core user base. The app underwent a seismic growth period over the past four years. In mid-2020, Letterboxd touted 1.8 million members; that number is now over 17 million, with some six million members joining within the last year. Letterboxd was once a watering hole for film nerds and Tarantino-loving bros. They’re still on the app—but so are millions more.

Letterboxd has officially stepped out of its niche, community-specific status. In short: It’s gone mainstream.

Letterboxd’s journey from specialty to widespread

At its core, Letterboxd is a movie tracking app. Users log the films they’ve seen, give them star ratings, and often write reviews. But tentpole features and campaigns have quickly expanded the brand beyond those looking for a Goodreads of movies. Quirky lists abound, some public reviewers have attained micro-celebrity status, and their “Four Favorites” series is now a red carpet staple on TikTok.