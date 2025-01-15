Joe Biden’s farewell speech: How and when to watch the president’s final address to the nation

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

The hit musical Hamilton immortalized the first presidential farewell address in the song “One Last Time,” during which Alexander Hamilton helps George Washington set a precedent on saying goodbye to the nation.

President Joe Biden is following suit this evening (Wednesday, January 15), addressing the world from the Oval Office for a final time. Here’s a brief history on the tradition, what we can expect, and how to tune in: How the tradition of final addresses began Washington’s speech was never delivered in person but instead printed in newspapers. It is still read today in the Senate on his birthday. His warnings on factionalism and party politics ring as true today as they did in 1796 when he decided not to seek a third term, instead peacefully releasing power. Washington’s tradition didn’t take off right away. Andrew Jackson revived the practice in 1837. His lengthy 8,247-word address railed against sectionalism, banks, and corporations.

Modern technology made speaking directly to the people easier via television. In 1953, Harry Truman both defended using the atomic bomb and warned about its dangers. Dwight D. Eisenhower spoke out against unnecessary war and the “military-industrial complex” in 1961. In 2016, Barack Obama broke tradition by addressing the nation from Chicago, urging everyday citizens to get involved and run for office. What to expect from Biden’s farewell address No one knows for certain what Biden will say tonight, but it’s fair to speculate that he will defend his legacy, which will forever be marred by the time period between his disastrous debate with Donald Trump in June and the rocky events that led up to Trump’s reelection and eventual return to office next week.

Biden will likely celebrate accomplishments, such as the American Rescue Plan Act, which helped Americans get through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which paved the way for new roads, bridges, and internet access. He may bring up student loan forgiveness and how he strengthened America’s standing in NATO. Biden could also potentially warn against threats to our democracy both foreign and domestic. He could speak out against political division and plead for unity. He may urge his successor to avoid isolationism and believe in climate change.

How can I stream or watch Biden’s farewell address To see for yourself what Biden chooses to cover in his farewell remarks, watch the address live at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. It is believed that the speech will last around 15-20 minutes, so your favorite primetime shows will be pushed back. All major networks will cover the historic event, so wether get your TV via cable, through an antenna, or with a live-TV streaming service, you’ll easily be able to find it.