Climate change is driving a cocoa shortage in West Africa, which is leading to price hikes across the industry.

Your favorite chocolate bar is about to get more expensive

[Source Images: leon_cheung/Blendswap, Robert Rusu/500px/Getty Images]

BY Daniella Lake

In recent months, Americans may have noticed a rise in the cost of their favorite chocolate bars, but this price spike is linked to more than inflation. 

In 2024, the price of cocoa beans—chocolate’s essential ingredient—more than doubled compared to 2023. This surge isn’t just an economic blip; it’s a wake-up call about the deepening impact of climate change on the chocolate we consume. 

For every 5 pounds of cocoa beans sold on global markets, 3 come from West Africa. Côte d’Ivoire alone grows about 40%, and another 14% is harvested in neighboring Ghana. However, the region is increasingly vulnerable to changing weather patterns. And in 2024, a devastating drought in Ghana cut the country’s cocoa production by nearly a third, according to the International Cocoa Organization, which oversees 53 cocoa importing and exporting countries. 

Costly Cocoa

This drought led to a global cocoa shortage, causing prices to skyrocket for manufacturers. In May 2024, the cost of 1 metric ton of cocoa beans hit nearly $11,000, a sharp increase from just under $3,000 a year earlier.

Daniella Lake is a Los Angeles based reporter who is currently getting her master’s degree in journalism at USC. Her work has been seen in Rolling Stone and she has been featured on ABC and Spectrum News More

