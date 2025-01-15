From jackass to icon: How U.S. political branding evolved

BY R. Vann Graves4 minute read

In a world where personal branding is paramount, individuals are often marketed like products. Nowhere is this phenomenon more pronounced than in politics, where candidates meticulously shape their images to connect with voters. Long before social media amplified the cult of personality, symbols like the donkey and the elephant began defining the identities of America’s major political parties. As campaigns evolved, so too did the methods by which candidates blended personal narratives with political ideologies, creating a seamless fusion of the two.

The donkey’s association with the Democratic Party traces back to Andrew Jackson’s 1828 presidential campaign. Critics mocked Jackson by calling him a “jackass,” intending the term as an insult. Jackson, however, embraced the label, using the donkey as a symbol of his campaign’s tenacity and populist ethos. Decades later, the connection was cemented by political cartoonist Thomas Nast. In his 1870 Harper’s Weekly cartoon, “A Live Jackass Kicking a Dead Lion,” Nast used the donkey to represent divisions within the Democratic Party. Over time, the donkey evolved into an enduring emblem of resilience and determination—qualities the party continues to champion, even though it has never formally adopted the symbol. The Republican Party’s iconic elephant also owes its origins to Nast’s work. In his 1874 cartoon, “The Third-Term Panic,” he portrayed an elephant labeled “The Republican Vote,” representing strength and dignity. The image resonated with the party and its supporters, solidifying the elephant as a symbol of Republican ideals. Much like the donkey, the elephant conveys the qualities the party aspires to project—steadfastness, reliability, and a sense of enduring power. Red, blue, and the color of politics Interestingly, the red and blue political divide we now take for granted is a relatively recent phenomenon. Before the 2000 presidential election, there was no consistent color scheme to represent the two major parties. That changed during the contentious recount between George W. Bush and Al Gore, when major news networks adopted a standardized map: red for Republican states, blue for Democratic ones.

The weeks-long media frenzy surrounding the Florida recount cemented these colors in the public consciousness. As the nation watched the stalemate unfold, red and blue transcended their role as mere visual aids, becoming powerful symbols of America’s partisan divide. Over time, they have come to embody the ideological identities of the parties they represent, with red conjuring notions of conservatism and tradition, while blue signifies progressivism and unity. The Pepsi generation of politics Politicians like John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan leveraged their charisma to excite and motivate voters. However, Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign melded charisma with branding and took it to a whole new level.Obama’s campaign marked a transformative moment in political branding. With the message of “Hope and Change” and the unifying chant “Yes We Can,” Obama energized a generation and redefined how campaigns connect with voters. At the heart of this movement was his iconic logo—a rising sun set against a backdrop of red, white, and blue, symbolizing optimism and renewal. The logo’s sleek, circular design drew inevitable comparisons to Pepsi’s branding, a similarity even Obama joked about, quipping, “It looked like the Pepsi logo.” Though the resemblance was coincidental, it highlighted the campaign’s innovative appeal to younger voters by marrying traditional political ideals with modern marketing strategies. Obama’s brand transcended policy, becoming a lifestyle, an identity, and a powerful promise of a brighter future. It wasn’t just a campaign—it was a cultural phenomenon.

In contrast, John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign embodied the timeless qualities of “Coca-Cola Classic.” A decorated Navy veteran and long-serving senator, McCain represented steadfast values and a deep commitment to public service. Known for his bipartisan approach and willingness to challenge his own party, he was the quintessential statesman—rooted in integrity and civility. Even amid the heated atmosphere of the 2008 election, McCain’s character shone brightly. During a town hall meeting, when a supporter disparaged Obama by expressing unfounded fears, McCain famously defended his opponent: “No, ma’am. He’s a decent family man and citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues.” This moment highlighted McCain’s dedication to democratic ideals and respectful discourse—a rarity in today’s increasingly polarized political landscape. Some may argue McCain’s vice-presidential running mate, Sarah Palin was more New Coke than Classic. Trump: The red bull Donald Trump redefined political branding by transforming himself into a larger-than-life figure. His slogan, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), which was originally used during Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign, became uniquely his own. Combining nostalgia with populism, the MAGA movement promised economic revitalization, stricter immigration policies, and a restoration of American global dominance. By trademarking the slogan and emblazoning it on a range of merchandise, Trump elevated MAGA from a campaign mantra to a cultural and political phenomenon.

Trump’s brand transcended the traditional role of a candidate, often overshadowing the Republican Party itself. His unfiltered communication style, mastery of media, and rhetoric polarized audiences but galvanized an intensely loyal base. The MAGA movement reshaped the landscape of American politics, inspiring global populist trends and cementing a legacy that continues to influence political discourse well beyond his presidency—making him the Red Bull, smashing through all norms like the proverbial bull in a china shop. Politics in the age of personality Today’s politicians often resemble TikTok influencers more than traditional policymakers. Campaigns revolve around personal narratives, viral moments, and the power of memes. From Obama’s hopeful idealism to Trump’s unapologetic populism, the political stage increasingly prioritizes relatability and charisma over substantive policy discussions. This evolution prompts critical questions about the future of governance. Are voters supporting politicians for their policies—or their personas? In an age dominated by branding, it’s more important than ever to scrutinize the details behind the image. After all, whether you’re selecting a product or a president, it’s wise to look beyond the label.