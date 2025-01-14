Tech leaders face a fork in the AI road: Build or buy?

Recently, I was invited to speak on stage at Insight Partner’s ScaleUp:AI conference for a panel aptly titled “Build versus Buy.” It shouldn’t be a surprise that this was a topic of discussion; After all, build versus buy is the great AI debate raging in boardrooms right now—a proverbial fork in the road that may separate the winners and losers of the business world over the next five years.

The “buy” path involves purchasing and implementing off-the-shelf GenAI tools, and if you work in enterprise IT, there are many reasons to love this approach. It’s how you’re already set up to operate. You buy software, integrate it with your workflows and systems, and roll it out to the team. You’ve been down this road before. You know the potholes like the back of your hand.

The “build” path looks a lot more treacherous. It requires building custom GenAI tools for your organization to give you a critical competitive edge. And if you work in IT at most mid-market and enterprise companies, this is not what your team is built to do. Your job isn’t to build new internal products; it’s to ensure that all of the software you’ve bought works well together.

Building and launching new products often requires an entirely different skill set and mindset amongst your workforce. And you’re building with new, unpredictable technology that may hallucinate. That makes this path daunting—filled with unknown dangers that may leap from the bushes.