How 2 food industry workers are dealing with the L.A. wildfires

Recent wildfires have forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate their homes in the Los Angeles area and killed at least 24 people. In what will likely be the most costly disaster in U.S. history, thousands of homes and businesses have been lost. In a special edition of Rapid Response, host Bob Safian shares on-the-ground perspectives from multiple guests in the L.A. area, including the owner-operator of a small bakery in Altadena and the L.A. project manager for World Central Kitchen, the global organization founded by chef José Andrés that is providing food aid to fire-stricken communities.

This is an abridged transcript of two interviews from Rapid Response, hosted by Robert Safian, former editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

A Bakery Owner’s Lost Dream Guillaume Patard-Legendre is the owner of Pain Beurre, a small French bakery in Altadena. He and his wife moved to the U.S. from France less than a year ago with a dream to create a local boulangerie. They have two small daughters, 3 years old and 9 months old. It’s hard work to start a new business, especially in a new place.

I put all my energy. We put all our savings. Since July, honestly, I’ve been working constantly to try to do something with this business. It’s maybe one of the hardest things for me now because I was 100% focused on trying to develop this business and trying to make something nice for the community. I was trying to think all the time, What can we do next? During Christmas, Thanksgiving, and the New Year’s Eve period, I guess I slept maybe an average of three hours per night because I was just baking all the time. And it’s kind of hard suddenly that everything stopped. When did you first hear about the fires? How did it unfold for you?

When we put the girls to bed around 8 p.m., my wife told me, “Oh, there is a fire that started up in Altadena.” But everybody was saying, “Oh yeah, it can happen, but it’s pretty far away, and no worries. But get ready, just in case, prepare a bag with important paperwork, your passport, and this kind of stuff.” So we prepared a little bag, and my wife and I were just thinking, Oh, we don’t want to wake up the girls. If it’s not important, let them sleep. And then, the night was going on, and around 3, I went outside, and I saw a police car. I went to speak with the policeman, asking him if there is an official order of evacuation because we didn’t have a good internet connection. So we didn’t know if we were missing something or not. And he told me, “No, so far your area is not officially evacuated, but it’s going to happen pretty soon.” So when he told us that, we left. And we left thinking, We’re going to come back. That’s the crazy part. Honestly, we could have brought way more things than we did.

We just took a few things. We took stuffed animals for the girls and could have brought way more souvenirs and some jewelry for my wife and some things for us, but we didn’t. And when we woke up on Wednesday morning, we just realized that it was a real nightmare. The bakery in Altadena completely disappeared. Were you working out of the house or was your bakery in a different place? The bakery was in the house, and it burned as well. Everything burned. We were not able to go back.

The oven, my big mixer, all my fridges. I bought more than 600 or 700 pounds of flour on Tuesday, so my bakery was full of flour and stuff like that. I might be crazy, but I brought my starter with me, so I still have my starter. I don’t know why. It seems completely insane, but I guess it shows how important this business was for us. It was my life so far. It was just . . . Well, you described your starter before as your baby. So you were preparing that baby to evacuate too.

Exactly. It’s completely that. So far, I don’t know what we’re gonna do with this business. We were baking for the community. That was the idea. It was a small business for a small community. We had this dream, we had this plan. Even if it was super hard, it was clear. We wanted to come here and develop this bakery. And now we have to rewrite everything. We have to rethink everything. We have to think about a new dream.

Signs direct people to a World Central Kitchen distribution area in Los Angeles, January 2025. [Photo: World Central Kitchen] The Crisis Response Playbook Now, let’s hear from Wendy Escobedo, emergency operations manager for World Central Kitchen. Coming to us from somewhere in Southern California, dealing with the wildfires. Where are you, Wendy? Currently, I’m in Burbank. This is where our sort of headquarters office is. But we’re obviously out in the field as well.

So I’m overseeing the project. What we try to do in situations like this is get our scouts out in the field as quickly as possible. We were able to engage some of our team members that are here in L.A., and they were able to head out Tuesday and actually start seeing what the situation was. So, me and a few of our other team members drove up Wednesday morning to kind of continue the work. Is there a consistent playbook that World Central Kitchen uses, like with every activation? Is there anything distinctive to L.A. and to these fires that impacted how you activated?

Yeah, I think that’s always the question: What does the playbook look like? And every disaster emergency is, of course, unique in its own way. I think our biggest playbook is adaptability. We just tend to mold in the way we need to for what needs to get done. I think that’s what makes the team that we have really incredible. We’ve done everything from building kitchens from scratch to building community kitchens for people to cook in, to doing farmers markets to produce boxes. It all depends on what the need is. Obviously, L.A. has a very large hospitality community. It’s been incredible, the tremendous outpour of people wanting to volunteer, of volunteering their staff, their kitchens, making meals for us. Part of what we do, especially after COVID, when we started partnering with restaurants, was José’s idea to stimulate the local economy. It didn’t make sense here for us to build a kitchen when we have all these amazing food trucks and restaurant partners willing to support us.

So it made the most sense, especially because the fires were pretty spread out in the beginning, to engage with local partners, food trucks, and restaurants. Food trucks, in particular, were really helpful because we were able to send them out to various locations where we needed to feed people. In terms of this response, I think that was the unique part of it, plugging in and being able to quickly send food to an area. The goal is to always feed people as quickly as possible. Are there any memorable experiences that you’ve had so far?

As devastating as this has been here, it’s been incredible to see how the community has shown up for each other. I was able to go out in the Altadena area this week where there’s still obviously several places that people perhaps didn’t lose their homes but they still don’t have power. Obviously, there’s a lot of damage in the surrounding area, and I was able to go to a community. A gentleman set up at a gas station. He was friends with the guy that owned the gas station, and he said, “Hey, people want to bring donations. Can I set it up there?” We were able to get to know him a little bit. We were able to send a food truck, and then we said, “Hey, what else do you need?”