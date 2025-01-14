Southwest Airlines pauses some hirings, internships, and rallies to reduce costs

Southwest Airlines is hitting the pause button on some of its hirings, internships and employee events this year as the company looks to lower costs.

“We are limiting discretionary costs, including holding on the Southwest Rallies for this year, as we focus on reducing costs,” the company said in a prepared statement on Tuesday. “We’re also pausing on most summer internship positions (honoring offers already made) and pausing all noncontract internal and external hiring.”

Southwest said that it will continue to evaluate its hiring needs on an ongoing basis to determine when it makes the most sense to restart hiring.

Back in September Southwest announced that it would revamp its board and that its chairman would retire in 2025, in a partial concession to hedge fund Elliott Investment Management, which has been pushing for changes at the airline.