Crest and Colgate sued over fluoride in kids’ toothpaste, mouth rinse

Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive are among the defendants in six new lawsuits targeting the sale of toothpaste and mouth rinse for young children because the products contain fluoride, which can be harmful if swallowed in large quantities.

Parents filed complaints on Monday in federal courts in Illinois and California over products such as Procter & Gamble’s Kid’s Crest toothpaste and several products sold under Colgate’s namesake, Tom’s of Maine and Hello brands. Other challenged products include Perrigo’s Firefly anti-cavity rinse and Sanofi’s ACT Kids rinse. The proposed class actions cite warnings from U.S. health regulators that fluoride-based toothpastes and rinses not be used by children under ages 2 and 6, respectively, and that the toothpastes be kept out of reach of children under age 6.

They also say the products are marketed as “candy-like” with bright colors, cartoon images and flavors such as Groovy Grape and Silly Strawberry. The color of one Kid’s Crest product is shown changing to pink from blue as children brush. Fluoride helps prevent cavities when applied topically to the teeth, but when ingested can pose significant risks to and even kill young children, according to the lawsuits. Procter & Gamble, Colgate, Perrigo and Sanofi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuits seek restitution, compensatory damages and triple or punitive damages for violations of various consumer protection laws. “These lawsuits are not about whether fluoride toothpaste should be available to those who want it,” Michael Connett, a partner at the law firm Siri & Glimstad representing the parents, said in an interview. “They are about companies that mislead consumers into believing these products are harmless to young children.” The relationship between fluoride and human health has long been debated.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is President-elect Donald Trump‘s pick to become secretary of health and human services, has questioned fluoride’s safety and use in public water systems. Last week, a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics linked higher fluoride exposures in children to lower IQ scores. In September, a San Francisco federal judge ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to further regulate fluoride in drinking water because of the possible link to lower IQ. Connett represented advocacy groups seeking additional regulation.