Meta to cut 5% of workforce based on performance

Meta Platforms will trim about 5% of its “lowest performers” and plans to hire for the impacted roles this year, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also warned employees about more such job cuts this year to “raise the bar” on performance management, the spokesperson said.

The Facebook parent had a total workforce of more than 72,000 as of Sept. 30.

Many tech companies, including Cisco and IBM, have been looking to redirect investments into artificial intelligence technology. Meta has also poured billions into AI-related infrastructure, with its expenses expected to grow this year.