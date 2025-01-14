AI slop is still distorting news about the L.A. wildfires

A firefighter emerges from the flames, a bear cub tucked under each arm. Another, in full protective gear, carries a tiny puppy away from the inferno. A third cradles a baby deer close to their chest.

This clip posted to Instagram by @FutureRiderUS last week has more than 43 million views and counting. “Amid the flames, even the smallest lives fight for survival,” reads the caption, bearing the hashtag #CaliforniaWildfires. However, these heartwarming rescues aren’t real. They’re all AI generated.

“Very obvious AI,” one comment reads. “Kinda weird timing to capitalize off of this terrible situation.” @FutureRiderUS hit back in the comments that the video was created using AI “to shed light on the reality of what is happening.” This is despite the actual footage from Southern California being shocking enough, with entire neighborhoods, miles of coastline, and parts of the Pacific Palisades reduced to ash.

“These problems are very real—animals are dying, homes are being destroyed, and firefighters are risking their lives to save others,” @FutureRiderUS continued. “They don’t have the time to produce visually stunning and powerful footage to raise awareness about these issues. That’s why I took the initiative to create something that could help people see and truly think about these tragedies.”