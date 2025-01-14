A new movement wants to protect social media from billionaires

Over the past few years, concerns about billionaires using media outlets they own to signal boost their own beliefs has become a growing concern. Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post. Elon Musk owns X (formerly Twitter)—and might be in the running to buy TikTok, if a Bloomberg report is to be believed.

Donald Trump, of course, owns a majority stake in Truth Social. And Mark Zuckerberg, who owns a controlling stake in Meta, recently announced he is doing away with fact-checking at Facebook, Threads, and Instagram. Now, an effort is underway that hopes to wrestle at least some part of the social media world away from the world’s richest people.

An initiative called Free Our Feeds is pushing to protect the technology that powers Bluesky, called the AT Protocol, and use it to create an open social media ecosystem. Think of it as social media crypto—a technology that is designed in a way that backers say no one person can control.

Free Our Feeds, which is independent from Bluesky but claims to have the support of the company, was organized by a group of tech entrepreneurs and advocates from the Mozilla Foundation, Numeno AI, and more. It’s a small movement so far—and faces tremendous odds—but it does have the support of some notable names, including Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, actor Mark Ruffalo, early Facebook backer Roger McNamee and musician Brian Eno.