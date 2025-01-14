Trust-based philanthropy doesn’t start in the right place

BY Michele Walsh3 minute read

There’s been a lot of discussion the past few years on trust-based philanthropy, a model that seeks to shift power dynamics by providing fewer funding restrictions and putting more trust in nonprofit leaders. While fundraisers debate its merits and others highlight its successes, one crucial point often goes unspoken: Trust is not the starting point—it’s the outcome of a deeper, more intentional process.

Earning trust in any situation starts with aligning on values, which in turn leads to mutual respect, genuine collaboration, feedback, and improvement; ultimately it leads to productive risk taking that can result in innovative solutions. In my experience as chief philanthropy officer for UNICEF USA, and over 20 years in philanthropy, I’ve learned that when donors and philanthropic partners align on their interests, goals, and values, we can build a strong foundation that fosters not only trust, but so much more—accountability, partnership, equity, localization, transparency, and impact. A values-based approach When MacKenzie Scott decided to give $640 million to 361 nonprofits, she chose organizations across a wide range of issues that aligned with her values, and she trusted the expertise of those organizations to know how best to use funds. Nearly 80% of leaders from those nonprofits are using some portion of Scott’s funding to engage in new programmatic initiatives or improve existing initiatives and 90% reported using grant money to advance equity. This is a prime example of how trust can advance a cause.

Applying a values-based approach is foundational at UNICEF USA. It allows us to invite philanthropic partners into the fold and bring them to the table with other experts and fellow supporters to find new and often more equitable and impactful solutions together.

Several years ago, philanthropist, interior designer, and Revelry owner Purvi Padia approached UNICEF USA with her vision to help children living without parental care in India. In our first conversation about her intentions, it became clear that we not only aligned on our mission and shared values, but she was also open to thinking big and embracing collective expertise. Padia recognized UNICEF’s extensive infrastructure and global partnerships and we appreciated her local connections to India and her ability to bring visibility and mobilize support on this critical issue. When we engaged UNICEF’s local child protection team in India, Padia embraced their deep expertise and we designed a scalable program with local partnership that set an achievable aspiration of transitioning 1.7 million children out of institutional care into family care. Together, we addressed a major problem at scale and achieved more than one single donor with a dream could have accomplished in such a short time. It’s a model we use to make the greatest impact possible.

Aligned values lead to trust A values-based approach brings us to trust, over time. More flexible funds—meaning dollars that are not earmarked for specific needs—allows for flexibility in responding to evolving needs and to address problems that don’t get public attention. When the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022, the outpouring from donors was inspiring and brought in much needed funding to help the urgent needs of children. While children in Ukraine still need help, there are also more than 400 million children living in conflict. UNICEF is working to address these urgent needs in Sudan, where 4.6 million children are living in conflict and in Haiti where violence has had devastating consequences on children. With flexible funds, we can respond more equitably to children wherever they are, and respond to sudden-onset emergencies like natural disasters or where needs are evolving. For companies and individuals who want to support a cause, my first piece of advice is to start the conversation around values first. Consider who will be involved in the decision making and understand their motivations. Then reach out to organizations with the necessary expertise and listen again. Consider your respective roles in how you can deliver impact.