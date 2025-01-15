Americans are using the Chinese RedNote app to express their frustration with the TikTok ban

The Supreme Court and the U.S. government seem hell-bent on pushing TikTok out of existence in the United States in the next week—at least unless its Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance, accedes to a fire sale to a suitable buyer based closer to home. But the curious rise of a competitor app on the App Store rankings in recent days highlights what exactly TikTok’s user base makes of the ballyhooed “national security threat” Supreme Court justices and government prosecutors were arguing over earlier this month in a last-ditch attempt to try and save the app from a ban.

Xiaohongshu is America’s hottest app, taking the top spot on social media App Store rankings. And the choice of it, rather than any of the American-made alternatives that could stand to benefit from a TikTok ban, seems like a deliberate middle finger to the establishment by TikTok’s fiercely independent young user base. If you haven’t heard of it, you aren’t alone.

The 12-year-old app, which is also called Little Red Book in China, and has been dubbed RedNote by its recent Western users, “is a cross between Instagram and Pinterest while featuring many of the social commerce features of the TikTok Store or Amazon,” says David Craig, associate professor at USC Annenberg, and a scholar on the Chinese social media and influencer space. And in the past two days, it has rocketed up the rankings of social media apps as disenfranchised TikTok users have elected to pick it as the life raft onto which they’re escaping ahead of a likely negative decision on TikTok’s future by the Supreme Court, expected any day now.

“We’re watching social media history in the making,” says Catalina Goanta, associate professor in platform governance at the University of Utrecht, who has been tracking the mass migration from TikTok, which is run out of global headquarters in Singapore, to RedNote in recent days. “This is the second platform migration in the past year—the first one being the Twitter exodus—and TikTokers who are now on RedNote call themselves ‘TikTok refugees.’” Goanta says the self-description of users as refugees seems apt: Fewer than one in three Americans support a ban on TikTok, according to surveys by the Pew Research Center, and those who have made the move over to RedNote have been posting about their unhappiness at the imminent ban of the app from the country. “Maybe in the future, ‘digital refugee rights’ will be based on platform interoperability features and obligations,” says Goanta.