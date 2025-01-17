It’s been a decade since OK Go released its last album, and three years since its last music video , itself crowdsourced as the world sheltered in place. Whereas the band redefined the music video as pugilistic performance art in the 2010s, the 2020s have been void of their Rube Goldberg machines and zero gravity antics . Treadmills everywhere breathed a sigh of relief .

But now, OK Go has returned with its most ambitious project since 2017: the drop of a new single and video, “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill.” In a complete return to form, frontman Damian Kulash (alongside Chris Buongiorno) directed visuals across a mosaic of 64 phones, each of which play their own video.

This whimsical riff on modern digital life required more than a thousand takes, and the choreography of hours of individual videos to make them dance as one. Whereas the premise of OK Go videos are always fun, the energy is defined by a constant acceleration of premise. And what they created is not just a multi-pane video, but the equivalent of a fractal, ever-expanding layer after layer of visual complexity.

OK Go’s next tour starts in April, with their next album promised for later this year.