7 predictions for where gadgets are going in 2025

BY Lee Carroll and Mariel Brownlong read

CES 2025—the biggest tech industry event on Earth—has just closed. The Seymourpowell team navigated endless carpeted aisles and braved the relentless AI buzz to pinpoint the signals that truly matter, making sense of what they mean for our future lifestyles.

With a new U.S. administration promising a hands-off approach, the show felt like it was on the cusp of big changes—AI popped up in everything from AR glasses to emotional-support robots. Yet beneath the glitz, we saw genuine progress—solar-powered gear already hitting shelves, wearable health tech that shows real promise, and thoughtful solutions for people with disabilities. We’ve narrowed down the trends that matter most. Here’s what CES 2025 reveals about the tech that will define how we live tomorrow. Age Well: Tech innovation embraces its golden years As Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, American Poet, once said, “Age is opportunity no less than youth itself.” And at CES 2025, that opportunity was hard to ignore. This year, technology finally started to catch up with the needs of older adults, offering personalized solutions that redefine the aging process and bring dignity, independence, and connection into focus. [Photo: L’Oréal] For too long, mature users have been an afterthought, but this year’s CES signaled a shift in priorities. L’Oréal’s Cell BioPrint offers a rapid, five-minute analysis of your skin’s biological age, while the Withings Omnia smart mirror uses AI to turn complex health data into easy-to-digest insights and tailored recommendations. By shifting from reactive management to proactive, informed decision-making, these innovations emphasize prevention over cure. The message is loud and clear—aging tech is about making life smarter, not harder.

[Photo: Withings] Mobility is a key aging concern, and H-Medi—the world’s first all-in-one wearable robot for gait disorders—promises a breakthrough. With an AI engine that predicts disease progression at 92% accuracy, it customizes support in under two minutes, boosting walking speed by 10% and improving gait efficiency by up to 21%. It’s a precision-driven, holistic approach designed to keep seniors active, independent, and on their feet—perfectly aligned with the “age well” trend by merging cutting-edge tech with compassionate care. [Photo: Hurotics] One standout example of the Age Well trend? EssilorLuxottica, the force behind iconic eyewear brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, entering the over-the-counter hearing aid space with Nuance Audio. These stylish glasses combine hearing and vision support, offering modes that let users amplify all surrounding noise or focus on specific conversations—features we tested ourselves. For the less tech-savvy, a simple multifunction button switches between modes, while power-saving innovations, like deactivating microphones when the glasses are removed, keep things user-friendly. Presented in a bold burgundy red, these glasses don’t just function—they redefine how assistive tech can look and feel. It’s a perfect fusion of practicality and style, transforming aging tech from necessity to luxury. [Photo: Nuance] But the significance of these innovations goes beyond individual empowerment. As global populations age, tech like this can alleviate pressure on healthcare systems and enhance quality of life. In countries like Japan, where nearly a quarter of the population is over 65, technologies like these aren’t just nice-to-haves—they’re becoming vital, societal necessities.



The takeaway

Looking ahead, these innovations are likely to resonate with younger generations, who already embrace functional foods and antiaging measures in health and wellness. Preserving hearing, vision, and mobility before age-related issues even arise feels like the next logical progression. In other words, the future of aging tech isn’t just about managing the process; it’s about staying one step ahead of it.

Tech’s New look: Gen Z and Gen Alpha are driving demand for a new expressive design aesthetic As technology settled into all our home environments, hardware and interfaces took a humble turn, fitting quietly into the sleek, minimalist interiors we craved. But at CES 2025, a bolder aesthetic has arrived. Devices aren’t just tools anymore; they’re canvases for personality. From rainbow-hued gaming lights to oddball robots, this new wave of design is vibrant, loud, and sometimes delightfully unnecessary—perfect for a generation that’s grown up customizing digital avatars in Minecraft, Fortnite, and beyond. [Photo: Govee] A big part of this shift is fueled by gamer culture, where personalization is everything. Govee’s Gaming Pixel Light, for instance, transforms play-spaces into neon playgrounds, while bendable screens like LG’s OLED gaming monitor and Samsung’s surreal inflatable TV are tearing up hardware design conventions. In a market where “one-size-fits-all” used to be enough, we’re now seeing devices that literally reshape themselves to meet users’ desire for creative freedom. [Photo: LG] That same spirit of self-expression extends beyond the living room. The Qudi Mask 2 reimagines the face as a digital canvas, complete with moving expressions that react to your voice. Influencers love it for TikToks and YouTube videos, while users on the autism spectrum have found it surprisingly empowering, offering a new avenue for nonverbal communication. With its softer lines and less intimidating look, the latest model promises to bring even more playful self-expression to the masses.

[Photo: Qudi] Meanwhile, the Carbon AI Backpack is turning commutes into catwalks of creativity. Powered by OpenAI, its dynamic LED displays let wearers show off animations, messages, or even reactive artwork. Essentially, it’s a digital billboard strapped to your shoulders, perfect for content creators who see every sidewalk as a stage. It’s one more sign that Gen Z and Gen Alpha see every surface—physical or virtual—as a platform for personal branding. [Photo: CarbonAI] And let’s not forget the emotional side of the equation. In an era of digital companions, Ropet emerges as a “pet with personality,” while Nékojita Cat FuFu and the Mirumi sloth robot exist almost solely to spark joy. These whimsical gadgets blow on your coffee, cuddle up to your purse strap, or bob their heads in friendly greeting—all a testament to a generation craving comfort and genuine connection in their tech. As loneliness rates climb, these playful companions deliver a dash of delight where it’s needed most. [Photo: Yukai Engineering] The takeaway

Mae West once quipped, “It’s better to be looked over than overlooked.” At CES 2025, it’s clear that standing out is the name of the game. From inflatable TVs to LED backpacks, brands are unleashing expressive, personality-driven products that demand attention, and forging a new era of self-expression in the process. The lesson? In a world inundated with sameness, it pays to be unforgettable.

The Agency Movement: Personal agency squares up against ambient automation In his 2014 CES keynote, Sony’s then-CEO Kazuo Hirai boldly claimed, “This generation won’t just use technology, they will bend it to their will.” Back then, the promise felt electric, as an extension of our own intent, seamlessly woven into the fabric of our daily life. Fast-forward to 2025, and AI headlines rule. At this year’s CES, we saw a new vision unfold: Ambient Living, where technology doesn’t merely sit in our homes, it learns our habits, makes decisions on our behalf, and quietly “guides” our actions. On one side, that frictionless convenience is alluring; on the other, it raises vital questions about human agency. [Photo: Biky] While the ambient approach may be pulling ahead, there’s a countertrend worth spotlighting tech that champions personal choice. For instance, Biky Smart Bike is rethinking kids’ freedom in an era of helicopter parenting. Its second-generation model builds on a lightweight bike concept, adding GPS so parents can map out safe boundaries for play—striking a balance between child independence and parental peace of mind.

[Photo: BionicM] Another standout example is Bio Leg, a next-gen robotic prosthetic knee designed to restore mobility for above-knee amputees. Powered by an electric motor and multiple sensors, it reduces discomfort and delivers smoother, more natural movement. By prioritizing user control and adaptability, Bio Leg celebrates the empowering side of technology—extending human capability rather than automating it. [Screenshot: LetMeDoIt] But perhaps the most exciting trend this year was how many “free will” devices emerged from communities overlooked in mainstream tech. LetMeDoIt is a decision-support platform founded by Angad Sahgal, who is a person with Down syndrome. Its mission: empower people with disabilities to live more independently. By refusing to make decisions for its users, LetMeDoIt supports them in making their own, demonstrating how inclusive thinking can spur groundbreaking innovations. The Takeaway

Free will remains one of our most precious human differentiators. As we stand at the brink of monumental technological change, it’s worth asking whether these new tools enrich our capacity to choose—or quietly corral us into a more passive existence. The hope is that more tech innovations will choose to put free will first, weaving empowerment into every line of code and circuit they create.

The Body as Interface: Glasses and earbuds rewrite the rules of tech engagement AI dominated CES 2025, with every booth buzzing about generative models, neural networks, and data-driven breakthroughs. But beneath the noise, a bigger question emerged: How do we want to interact with tech? Large language models (LLMs) are quietly reshaping our routines, offering hands-free, intuitive experiences that might finally free us from screens. [Photo: Naqi] This evolution spotlights two parallel paths in wearable design: in-ear devices (like NAQI Neural Earbuds) and head-mounted solutions (like Halliday Smart Glasses). Both aim to reimagine human—machine interaction, each forging a unique trajectory for our always-on lifestyles—and raising crucial questions as we edge closer to the notion of singularity. [Photo: Halliday] Halliday Smart Glasses deliver subtle AI via a sleek frame and a gesture-based Ring interface. Think hands-free multitasking with a low-key, socially acceptable vibe: you’re “always available,” minus the isolating effect of in-ear buds. Meanwhile, Ray-Ban’s partnership with Meta shows how style and sound can blend seamlessly, shrinking hardware footprints so smart glasses feel more like everyday wear than futuristic headsets.

On the other side, NAQI Neural Earbuds take earphones to the next level, detecting brainwaves and muscle impulses for a screenless, camera-free control system. By pioneering accessibility for people with disabilities, NAQI’s “Invisible UI” also hints at broader potential for daily tasks—if users can adapt to the learning curve and need for visual feedback. The Takeaway

As AI continues its rapid evolution and we edge closer to the notion of singularity, what if these technologies truly converge? Imagine AR glasses seamlessly integrating NAQI’s neural control—blending mind-driven commands with immersive visuals in an Apple Vision Pro–style synergy—while Halliday and Ray-Ban refine the social, stylish side of wearables. The future may well lie in this convergence, creating tools that fuse function, fashion, and accessibility, ultimately reshaping how we interact with technology. Empowering Creation: Generative AI levels the creative playing field At CES 2025, generative AI was on everyone’s lips—from the keynote stages to casual conversations. NVIDIA, the clear AI leader at the show, showcased groundbreaking advancements in developing and running AI models, including tools for generative content creation. These innovations are reshaping the creative industries, but not without a generous sprinkle of skepticism.

[Image: Nvidia] As journalist Jonathan Bell observed in a recent article for Wallpaper magazine, “Across great swathes of the creative industries, there’s a feeling that AI is to innovation as a simmering pan of water is to the future well-being of a frog . . . And yet AI continues to fascinate even as it hollows out all creative and intellectual pursuits.” This dichotomy raises the critical question: is AI a tool or a threat to creativity? [Photo: Amazon] AI is democratizing creativity in unprecedented ways. From advanced AI tools enabling professional-grade output to simple, accessible features that empower noncreatives, the barriers to entry for producing art, design, and content are crumbling. Take the Amazon Fire TV’s generative art feature, which prompted one attendee to proclaim, “I feel like I’m a creator now!” It’s a sentiment that reflects AI’s growing role in unlocking creative potential for everyone. Yet, the transformative power of AI isn’t without its challenges. The feedback loop inherent in generative AI threatens to dilute originality, with the same recycled data underpinning shinier, faster visuals. This tension is driving innovation but also prompting deeper questions about the future of creative industries and the role of human ingenuity.

[Image: Verses] One example redefining creativity is aespa World, an immersive metaverse designed in collaboration with Verses and K-pop icons aespa. In this space, fans don’t just watch their idols; they interact, cocreate, and shape the experience. Whether choreographing a virtual performance or remixing a track, fans become creators, bridging the gap between artistry and technology. This collaborative approach transforms spectatorship into active participation, redefining fandom and turning music into a shared adventure. France’s rich heritage in couture and fashion culture takes center stage with imki, an AI tool trained on historical brand archives. Imki enables brands to create designs embedded with their DNA, merging the past with the present. By leveraging AI to enhance creativity rather than replace it, imki raises the bar for innovation while sparking new discussions about the role of tradition in the AI era.

[Photo: Imki] As AI tools democratize creativity, enabling personalization and empowering noncreatives, the creative industries face an inflection point. Will AI simply level the playing field, or will it lead to an overreliance on machine-generated ideas? NVIDIA and other leaders are at the forefront of this transformation, driving tools that both inspire and challenge the boundaries of human ingenuity. The World Economic Forum predicts that while 170 million new AI-driven jobs will emerge by 2030, 92 million will be displaced—a 22% shift in employment. This evolving job market reflects the wider impact of AI, which is empowering individuals and businesses alike to reimagine the creative process. The takeaway

AI is a double-edged sword in the creative industries: a tool for empowerment and personalization, but also a potential threat to originality. As the lines between human and machine creativity blur, the challenge will be finding balance—leveraging AI to amplify, not diminish, the essence of creative expression. Cleaning Gadgets Step Up: the robo uprising and the promise for more time Time is one of life’s most precious currencies, so it’s little wonder we got a little too excited about the latest robot helpers at CES 2025. Add in smarter navigation, obstacle-clearing features, and multifunctional designs, and you start to see a “robo uprising” built around practicality rather than sci-fi. And if you need another reason to cheer for domestic droids, consider this: 25% of recently divorced people cited disagreements over housework as the primary reason for their split. Saving time might just mean saving relationships, too.

[Photo: Roborock] Roborock’s Saros Z70 stole the show with an AI-driven folding arm that doesn’t just dodge obstacles—it removes them. Socks, towels, tissues, even sandals under 300 grams are swiftly detected and cleared out of the way, redefining what “autonomous cleaning” really means. Roborock President Quan Gang believes this signals a broader trend—robot vacuums becoming as indispensable as washing machines. Dreame—Roborock’s rival that debuted at Berlin’s IFA last year—unveiled its new flagship robot vacuum at CES 2025 for the U.S. market. Instead of employing a robotic arm, the X50 Ultra uses tiny, wheeled legs—dubbed the “ProLeap System”—capable of climbing steps and inclines up to 2.4 inches (around 6 cm). While that may be shorter than most standard stairs, it still allows the X50 Ultra to reach areas inaccessible to competing models, giving it a unique edge in navigating tricky corners of the home. [Photo: Mammotion] Meanwhile, Mammotion introduced smaller siblings to its robot mower family—the LUBA and the YUKA, offering more affordable, space-efficient solutions for smaller lawns. Less clutter, less hassle, and zero sweat. The result? More time for the things we want to do.

The Takeaway

More time is a blessing, but what will we do with it? Will we up our working days and productivity or embrace the trend for slow living? Materiality Matters: How material innovation is unlocking tech innovation CES 2025 showcased more than sleek gadgets and AI breakthroughs—it underscored a deeper truth: the material choices we make can spark entirely new frontiers in design. We’re convinced that the next wave of game-changing products won’t just come from advanced software or clever engineering, but from rethinking what they’re made of in the first place. While the world wrestles with plastic pollution, we’ve been on high alert for genuinely sustainable substitutes. Enter Silk Fibroin Bio-Resin, which replaces conventional plastic by using heat and pressure to form a durable, moldable material derived from insect pupae cocoons. Its inherent compatibility with the human body opens doors for health-conscious applications—from medical devices to consumer goods—paving the way for a future where plastics no longer must be toxic or everlasting.