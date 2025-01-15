How ‘Strong’ became the unofficial brand of disaster recovery

BY Hunter Schwarz3 minute read

On Friday, in response to the wildfires burning across the Los Angeles area, sports apparel manufacturer Fanatics released an “LA Strong” collection of shirts and hoodies to raise money for the American Red Cross and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

The “LA Strong” merch collection, designed in partnership with 15 Los Angeles sports organizations, includes apparel and hats for area pro and college sports teams as well as the city’s 2028 Olympics, priced from $35 to $150. The company has already sold more than 38,000 units at the time of writing, according to a tracker on its site—but merch with “Strong” nomenclature has an even longer fundraising success story. The etymology of “Strong” as a rallying cry dates back to 2004 with the debut of cyclist Lance Armstrong’s yellow silicone Livestrong bracelets, which raised money to support people with cancer. The bracelet was worn by celebrities and became a popular accessory, selling more than 80 million units before Armstrong admitted to doping, and he and his partner Nike cut ties. The bracelets fell out of fashion, but “Strong” didn’t. [Screenshot: Facebook] Local organizers used the phrase “Jersey Strong” after Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey in 2012, including a “We Are Jersey Strong. We Will Rebuild.” Facebook page that organized volunteers and sought to raise money for relief efforts.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

But it was the response to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that popularized the phrase, after students at Emerson College raised $1 million through “Boston Strong” T-shirt sales. “I knew a little bit of graphic design and Chris knew a little bit about marketing and we Googled everything we didn’t know,” former Emerson student Nick Reynolds told WGME on the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon attack about the simple blue-and-yellow shirts he made with fellow student Christopher Dobens. [Screenshot: Ink to the People] The message, which they said was inspired by Livestrong and the U.S. Army’s “Army Strong” tagline introduced in 2006, was one of resilience, but it was also a bit of wishful thinking. “We didn’t necessarily feel strong,” Reynolds said. “We mostly felt helpless.”