Dutch Bros coffee chain will open its 1,000th location next month as East Coast expansion continues

Dutch Bros, the fast-growing coffee chain known for its drive-thru model and friendly branding, is set to open its 1,000th location next month in the Orlando market, marking a significant milestone in its bicoastal expansion.

This achievement highlights the company’s efforts to expand eastward, a goal Dutch Bros announced last year when it opened its first East Coast location in Davenport, Florida. At the time, Dutch Bros emphasized its intention to become a bicoastal brand, potentially challenging the dominance of coffee giants like Starbucks and Dunkin’.

Dutch Bros plans to discuss its growth strategy at an investor day event in March, the company said Monday.

Humble beginnings

Founded in Oregon, the company began with a humble pushcart in 1992. It has steadily grown into a formidable presence in the U.S. coffee industry and last year announced plans to move some of its corporate operations to Phoenix.