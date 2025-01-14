These are the 10 best jobs to get in 2025. It’s a good list for animal lovers and healthcare workers

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

If you’re in the market for a new career in 2025—or deciding which career to go into this year—you’ll want to take a look at job site Indeed’s new list of best jobs of the year. The list of 25 top jobs for 2025 covers myriad industries, but if you look at the top 10 jobs you’ll see just a few sectors dominate.

Top 10 jobs of 2025 according to Indeed Indeed came up with its top jobs list by looking at three main criteria: The jobs must have had at least 20% growth in postings over the past three years (indicating increased demand)

The jobs must have a minimum salary of at least $75,000

And at least 5% of the job posting must be for hybrid or remote positions According to those criteria, Indeed found that these are the top 10 jobs for 2025 (along with their average median salary): Veterinarian ($139,999) Sales Representative ($182,487) Physician ($225,000) Civil Engineer ($100,872) Estimator ($99,592) Attorney ($145,168) Territory Manager ($80,348) Clinical Psychologist ($118,597) Fire Engineer ($110,000) Structural Engineer ($110,725) There’s some good news and bad news about this list. The good news is that jobs on this list are likely to have high security and relatively high pay in the near term. The bad news is that many of the positions require specialized advanced degrees, including veterinarians, physicians, and engineers.

However, the second-best job of 2025, according to Indeed, Sales Representative, generally doesn’t require an advanced or specialized degree, and that job is also the one with the highest median annual salary on the top 10 list. Healthcare and engineering dominate The full list of top jobs for 2025 is dominated by two primary sectors: healthcare and engineering. You can thank America’s rapidly aging population and crumbling infrastructure for this. By 2030, Indeed says one in five Americans will be over the age of 65, and the older you are, the more likely you are to require medical attention, leading to increased demands across all healthcare fields. Right now many of these fields already have shortages, and that will only become more true as the experienced workers currently in the sector themselves retire in the years ahead.

