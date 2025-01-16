Neri Oxman’s productive frictions

Four hundred years ago, at the intersection of what is now 11th Avenue and West 54th Street in Manhattan, an oak-tulip tree forest wrapped along the coastline of the island. During this period, when the Lenape tribe still called the island of “Manahatta” home, the landscape was as biodiverse as Yellowstone. Today, the neighborhood, currently known as Hell’s Kitchen, is dotted with luxury car dealerships and bodegas.

Nine stories above a Land Rover shop, a version of this ancient ecology is coming back to life in a brightly lit cube. Tree saplings and other flora fill a large planter. A grid of tubes hidden inside the walls and ceiling pipe in oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other gasses to replicate the exact conditions of the same day in 1864—the first year New York City’s weather was recorded.

“We have established one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in New York City right now,” says Neri Oxman, as she stands in the middle of a soaring atrium, gesturing in the direction of the lab where the planter sits. The former MIT professor, known for her cerebral design projects, is showing me and a group of journalists around her new design studio, called OXMAN.

An ancient ecology flourishes within a data driven grow room (“Capsule”) capable of simulating any period in Earth’s history by utilizing high-resolution control over parameters such as light, temperature, humidity, airflow, and gasses. [Photo: Nicholas Calcott/Courtesy of OXMAN]

She opened OXMAN last fall following five years of building it in stealth. The space—double height, gleaming white, and meticulously organized—was designed by the superstar architecture firm Foster + Partners. Across the hall, Oxman’s husband, the billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman, runs his fund, Pershing Square Capital Management.