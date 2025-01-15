Brooks’s first lifestyle shoe is part of its 50-year brand plan

BY Mark Wilson6 minute read

In a hypebeast’s world, traditional running brands like New Balance and Asics have found second lives in streetwear, while the secret to Hoka and On’s explosive growth is that they are regularly donned as lifestyle shoes.

But now, the leading running brand in the U.S. is taking aim at this market by announcing its first lifestyle line of sneakers. [Photo: Brooks] On March 13, Brooks is opening its vault for the first time alongside industry veteran Jeff Staple (whose label has collaborated with just about every big sneaker brand) to rerelease the STAPLE x Adrenaline GTS 4 ($175)—a special edition of a running shoe first released in 2002 that put Brooks’s stability-first approach to running on the map. Then in April, it will be followed up in a somewhat wider release of the GTS 4 in two new colorways ($140). The Staple x Adrenaline GTS 4 [Photo: Brooks] The launch cements a partnership between Staple and Brooks that will play out for years to come, in which Staple plans to mine Brooks’s archives for releases, and even upgrade and redesign them with more modern technologies. But even more so, it establishes Brooks’s ambitions to be more than a performance shoe company, and to seize the sort of highly desired, cultural credibility experienced by many of Brooks’s peers.

“There are people who interact with our brands differently and want to wear us differently,” says Matt Weiss, the head of lifestyle at Brooks. “It’s about giving a broader offering to our consumer so they can embrace our brand in different places and ways.” [Photo: Brooks] That benefit is both existential and practical. While running shoes are a $7.1 billion market in the U.S. according to Circana, leisure or lifestyle shoes (a.k.a. sneakers worn for everyday tasks) are an additional $4.5 billion business. Critics will reasonably question if Brooks is too late to the party, but sneakers have never been more mainstream, nor have they been more criticized. Some are asking if streetwear is dying and if trainers are for olds, as an endless parade of collabs has blurred our eyes and called to question how many drops can be all that special. “We could have done this four to five years ago, probably, but I think what’s exciting about this is the entire company and product engine is aligned to doing this the right way,” says Weiss. “We’re not necessarily chasing a volume target. For us it’s about, let’s get the customer really excited here, partner with the best retailers in the space to get them excited.”

The Staple x Adrenaline GTS 4 [Photo: Brooks] Revamping the Adrenaline GTS 4 To break into lifestyle, the team at Brooks felt like it was more authentic to do so through a heritage product rather than a new release. Staple weighed in on the conversation, visiting HQ several times where he explored dozens of shoes in their archives to help make the choice. I’ll admit that the GTS 4 isn’t my favorite sneaker. Staple himself—who has run in Brooks for a decade, and says he’s been wearing them casually for 8 years himself—clarifies that, when selecting the right “high-heat” shoe to work on from a company’s vault, he prioritizes what he sees as the zeitgeist in footwear over his own tastes. The GTS 4 reads as a retro sneaker distilled, with its combination of layered suede, synthetic leather, and puffy nylon upper. On the Brooks end, the team kept most of the original construction, but did work to modernize the feel and rethink some of the materials. Its unique “Hydroflow” gel heel cushioning got to stay (Brooks declined to comment on what it costs to retool its assembly lines to incorporate decades-old tech). Its midsole foam formulation was updated.

“It looks the same but is much more comfortable,” says Weis, admitting this once cutting-edge design is dated by modern runner’s standards. “I wouldn’t say you could run in them, but you can wear them all day.” [Photo: Brooks] While the company debated updating the handwritten GTS scrawl on the side of the shoe—which I read as late ‘90s Xtreme branding—Staple rightly insisted they keep it for the full vibe. In his STAPLE rendition of the shoe, Staple remade it with his own signature red, black, and grey colorway, using liberal amounts of black to heighten the “aggressive” feel and contrast for max visibility. (When I mention this colorway actually matches the original GTS 1 release, Staple laughs off the coincidence but says he’ll take credit for the allusion.) Brooks’s own versions will arrive a month later in a similar, high contrast black and white, along with a more subdued mix of blues and lavender (where I feel like the design sings for everyday wear). And after that? Fans can expect an undisclosed cadence of more lifestyle releases from Brooks.

“I think over the last 18 months, the unlock is, we’ve given ourselves permission that it’s OK to make really beautiful shoes. We’re still, from a product creation standpoint, laser focused on the running consumer, but from a merchandising standpoint, [we’ll allow] color and materialization to proliferate a broader aperture,” says Weiss. [Photo: Brooks] Partnering with retailers Truth be told, the way Brooks is launching its lifestyle line may be more important than its initial offerings. And in some ways, Brooks is pursuing this space with the exact opposite strategy that put Nike in peril earlier this decade (if a company still profiting billions of dollars a year can ever be framed as such). Under its previous CEO John Donahoe, Nike clone stamped its archive rereleases to the point of wild over saturation. It sliced back its independent retail footprint and prioritized DTC, which was an affront to traditional brick and mortar-based streetwear culture. It also cut off a feedback loop that retailers gave Nike about what customers thought about its products (a mistake that Nike is now slowly undoing).

Brooks, on the other hand, is launching small as it ventures into the new category. It’s focused on building relationships with around 40 influential global retailers over the next 18 months. It will only be selling its own Adrenaline GTS 4s on a limited basis online through Brooks. “You are who sells you,” says Dan Sheridan, CEO of Brooks. “That’s the reflection of your brand. If you’re distributed through the world…you lose the premium brand position we’ve worked so hard for.” Brooks is certainly a beloved brand. Frankly, it has to be, because it hasn’t been cool enough to wear for any reason beyond performance or comfort. This expansion of strategy is at least half a decade behind most of the industry. And notably, collaborations and haute drops don’t necessarily make companies much money; the ROI comes in the halo effect for the brand at large.