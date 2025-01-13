Play big in a hyper-competitive category 

Few product categories are more competitive right now than functional hydration mixes. My company, Liquid I.V., created this category some 10 years ago, and continues to lead in powdered hydration. But hypergrowth companies that are category leaders and pioneers inevitably face mounting competition, coupled with a constant stream of critical decisions: Which direction now? What big bets to make? How much and where do we invest, and reinvest? How do we scale and remain agile?
The answer: Go big
In my view, there’s only one way to approach the future in a hypergrowth, hypercompetitive category. And that’s to play big.
Playing big means ensuring you don’t look back a few years from now and wish you’d been bolder and gone bigger. You’ve already pushed beyond comfort zones. Now push further. Got a stretch plan? Re-do it. But this time, be fearless.
This requires redefining what’s possible. For example, don’t settle for incremental growth or minor adjustments. Instead, drive toward radical ideas and growth.
Scale for strategic lightness
Scaling, while a strategic necessity, can still be scary stuff filled with pitfalls—not the least of which is creating unintended complexity. Complexity crushes growth. Business leaders know this. And yet complexity creeps in.
One way to counteract complexity creep is to structure for lightness and simplicity. In our case, we borrowed a page from the history of a sport that Liquid I.V. sponsors, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
The idea originated with Colin Chapman, the British engineer who founded Lotus Cars and advocated car designs that revolutionized racing.
Instead of adding ever more horsepower, Chapman preferred simpler designs, lighter cars. “Adding power makes you faster on the straights,” he’s said. “Subtracting weight makes you faster everywhere.”
The same concept applies to business. Maintain a growth insurgent’s speed and agility as you scale by building in lightness to reduce “weight”—without compromising performance. This has the added benefit of creating a more hospitable environment where innovation and entrepreneurial risk taking can flourish.
At Liquid I.V., we aim to be faster everywhere, not just the straightaways. So, we lighten as we scale and resist chasing shiny new sidelines that can slow us down. That’s one reason we’ve made a strategic decision to remain ruthlessly focused on powdered hydration in the near term and be the absolute best at that.
Move at the speed of culture
Cultural relevance is constantly top of mind. We’re fanatics about being at the forefront of current culture. To help us do so, our marketing team formed a special “culture squad.” Think of it as a SWAT team tasked with spotting new and emerging cultural trends, and helping the company respond quickly to leverage those changes.
As we scale, our teams lean into areas where we see the greatest opportunities. For us, this includes research and development, e-commerce, our omni-channel ecosystem, test-and-learn approaches, data analytics, and a disruptive marketing engine.
Here are six traits of a play big mentality that any company can adapt to its own context:
- Ambitious long-term vision: Companies that play big think in terms of audacious goals. Like creating an iconic brand that lasts 100+ years rather than gorging on the junk food of short-term wins. Focus on decisions and actions that lay the foundation for sustained growth, brand legacy, and market leadership.
- Strategic investment and decision action: To play big you must devote the bulk of resources, capital, and time to your most promising growth drivers, even if there’s risk or upfront costs. Sure, some initiatives might fail. If so, fail fast and move on.
- Innovative thinking: Encourage unconventional ideas and approaches. Foster an internal culture that’s willing to break the mold, take smart risks, and lead with creativity. Companies that weave creativity and innovation into their operational fabric are better at sustaining growth.
- Powerful values and beliefs: These provide a North Star to guide decision making. Our purpose at Liquid I.V.—To elevate the vitality of people and the planet—sits on top of our company identity pyramid. This pyramid includes our beliefs, mission, differentiators, and values such as playing to win, leaving a lasting mark, and continuous pioneering.
- Consumer experience: Another obsession of ours is crafting exceptional consumer experiences in new, surprising and wildly creative ways. Liquid I.V.’s success at creating memorable, one-on-one experiences with the brand is a key reason we’ve built a huge and growing base of ultra-loyal customers.
- Commitment to impact: Our commitment to social impact is iron-clad—and a big reason we stay hungry and excited about what we do. Our efforts focus on clean water access, a natural extension of our leadership in functional hydration. We allocate at least 1% of revenue to our impact program initiatives.
Playing big requires a commitment to continuous change. One thing we’ve learned is that milestones come faster than our team could have ever imagined.
Mike Keech is CEO of Liquid I.V.