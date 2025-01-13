Play big in a hyper-competitive category 

BY Mike Keech3 minute read

Few product categories are more competitive right now than functional hydration mixes. My company, Liquid I.V., created this category some 10 years ago, and continues to lead in powdered hydration. But hypergrowth companies that are category leaders and pioneers inevitably face mounting competition, coupled with a constant stream of critical decisions: Which direction now? What big bets to make? How much and where do we invest, and reinvest? How do we scale and remain agile?

The answer: Go big In my view, there’s only one way to approach the future in a hypergrowth, hypercompetitive category. And that’s to play big. Playing big means ensuring you don’t look back a few years from now and wish you’d been bolder and gone bigger. You’ve already pushed beyond comfort zones. Now push further. Got a stretch plan? Re-do it. But this time, be fearless. This requires redefining what’s possible. For example, don’t settle for incremental growth or minor adjustments. Instead, drive toward radical ideas and growth.

Scale for strategic lightness Scaling, while a strategic necessity, can still be scary stuff filled with pitfalls—not the least of which is creating unintended complexity. Complexity crushes growth. Business leaders know this. And yet complexity creeps in. One way to counteract complexity creep is to structure for lightness and simplicity. In our case, we borrowed a page from the history of a sport that Liquid I.V. sponsors, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The idea originated with Colin Chapman, the British engineer who founded Lotus Cars and advocated car designs that revolutionized racing.

Instead of adding ever more horsepower, Chapman preferred simpler designs, lighter cars. “Adding power makes you faster on the straights,” he’s said. “Subtracting weight makes you faster everywhere.” The same concept applies to business. Maintain a growth insurgent’s speed and agility as you scale by building in lightness to reduce “weight”—without compromising performance. This has the added benefit of creating a more hospitable environment where innovation and entrepreneurial risk taking can flourish. At Liquid I.V., we aim to be faster everywhere, not just the straightaways. So, we lighten as we scale and resist chasing shiny new sidelines that can slow us down. That’s one reason we’ve made a strategic decision to remain ruthlessly focused on powdered hydration in the near term and be the absolute best at that.

Move at the speed of culture Cultural relevance is constantly top of mind. We’re fanatics about being at the forefront of current culture. To help us do so, our marketing team formed a special “culture squad.” Think of it as a SWAT team tasked with spotting new and emerging cultural trends, and helping the company respond quickly to leverage those changes. As we scale, our teams lean into areas where we see the greatest opportunities. For us, this includes research and development, e-commerce, our omni-channel ecosystem, test-and-learn approaches, data analytics, and a disruptive marketing engine. Here are six traits of a play big mentality that any company can adapt to its own context: