Where do robotics and automation play best?

If we had an hour together, we could talk about the many ways robotics and automation are rocking our universe, in implementations ranging from manufacturing and fulfillment to food packaging and preparation. But one of the most surprising targets on the list is healthcare.

The healthcare industry is at a critical juncture. While healthcare costs are rising to historic levels, the population of individuals whose needs are highest and are aging out of the workforce is growing even faster. Healthcare organizations at all levels are suffering from increased workloads, poor retention, and rising operational costs. In arenas ranging from telehealth to home health and hospital support, robotics can provide new alternatives. Instead of burnout and churning of staff, it can offer more clinical precision, fewer possibilities for human error, and improved efficiency across the spectrum of healthcare delivery.

The Healthcare Innovation Framework, provided by Don Capener, Strategy Lead, Chang Robotics

These innovations span clinical, administrative, and logistical functions from all varieties of operation, signaling a paradigm shift in the ways health services are provided.