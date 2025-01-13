Where do robotics and automation play best?

If we had an hour together, we could talk about the many ways robotics and automation are rocking our universe, in implementations ranging from manufacturing and fulfillment to food packaging and preparation. But one of the most surprising targets on the list is healthcare.
The healthcare industry is at a critical juncture. While healthcare costs are rising to historic levels, the population of individuals whose needs are highest and are aging out of the workforce is growing even faster. Healthcare organizations at all levels are suffering from increased workloads, poor retention, and rising operational costs. In arenas ranging from telehealth to home health and hospital support, robotics can provide new alternatives. Instead of burnout and churning of staff, it can offer more clinical precision, fewer possibilities for human error, and improved efficiency across the spectrum of healthcare delivery.
The Healthcare Innovation Framework, provided by Don Capener, Strategy Lead, Chang Robotics
These innovations span clinical, administrative, and logistical functions from all varieties of operation, signaling a paradigm shift in the ways health services are provided.
Cobots
The most familiar realm is the use of surgical robotics to enable minimally invasive procedures with higher precision, and shorter and easier patient recovery times. Meanwhile, collaborative robots (cobots) are gaining traction as essential tools in addressing physical labor burdens and staff shortages.
Cobots represent a critical solution to labor shortages and the physical strains on healthcare workers, which is increasingly important: A 2021 survey by the American Medical Association found that nearly 50% of healthcare workers reported significant burnout.