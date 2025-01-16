20-signs-of-staff-disengagement-and-how-to-address-them

BY Fast Company Executive Board6 minute read

Disengaged employees can quietly impact a workplace’s overall productivity and morale. From missed deadlines to declining enthusiasm, recognizing the subtle signs of disengagement is often the first step toward addressing the issue. The challenge lies in identifying these red flags early and employing effective strategies to reengage your team before the problem escalates.

Below, Fast Company Executive Board members share practical tips for spotting disengagement and actionable solutions to cultivate a motivated and committed workforce. Whether you’re a manager, business owner, or team leader, their advice will help you create a workplace where everyone feels connected and empowered. 1. CONSISTENT LATENESS Tardiness is a telltale sign of disengagement, especially among less mature employees. Who can blame them for showing up late to a place they aren’t inspired by, where the work feels humdrum or too much? Or maybe there’s coworker friction. People vote with their feet, and if they are dragging their feet to get to work, you’ve got an issue. The solution is to ask, “Why are you late? What’s going on?” – Arar Han, Sabot Family Companies

2. NEGLIGENT LEADERS I tend to look in the mirror on this topic. Is the staff disengaged, or is the leader? A leader who is engaged in their team—frequently doing personal check-ins, asking about their family, noticing when they get a haircut, and so on—tends not to be surprised when a staff member is seeking something more engaging. They can prevent the surprise of disengagement when they themselves are more engaged. – Chaun Powell, Elevate by Principal 3. INCOMPLETE TRAINING

Low levels of enthusiasm and completion of training and learning can often be a telling sign that employees are disengaged. This means the company needs to prioritize a culture of learning and growth—and more often than not, they need to give their staff the time to upskill and learn. Enablement and training are not add-ons to one’s job; they must be integrated and consistently delivered. – Irina Soriano, Seismic 4. DIMINISHED CREATIVITY When team members stop volunteering for projects or showing creativity in their roles, it’s a clear sign of disengagement. To reengage them, recognize and celebrate contributions more frequently, and provide opportunities for them to take ownership of meaningful work. – Brian McHale, Brandience

5. ABSENT PRESENCE A sign of disengagement is not showing up—physically or emotionally. Forget employee surveys. To really understand what’s going on, go on a one-to-one listening tour of employees, including opinion leaders, and be prepared to listen, not explain. Frame questions that can elicit candid, thoughtful responses rather than “leading the witness” or being intimidating. Act on the feedback. – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC 6. LACK OF INITIATIVE

Signs of disengagement include decreased productivity, minimal communication, and lack of initiative during team meetings. The solution is to conduct confidential one-on-one discussions to understand root causes, implement personalized development plans, provide meaningful feedback, and create opportunities for skill growth and recognition that reignite employee motivation and connection to organizational goals. – Tarek El Ali, Smart Insurance Agents 7. KEEPING CAMERA OFF IN MEETINGS One of the earliest signs of staff disengagement is when team members consistently leave their cameras off during virtual meetings. When we notice this behavior, we encourage managers to reach out and check in with the individual. These conversations are not about performance but understanding the person—what challenges they may face, how they feel, and what support they need. – Scott Brandon, TBA Worldwide

8. NEGATIVE FEEDBACK Measuring, acting, and reinforcing are key to addressing disengagement. Regularly use employee pulse surveys to measure engagement, act on feedback to build trust, and ensure confidentiality. Low participation rates or negative feedback typically signal disengagement. Reinforce engagement by monitoring response rates and sentiment, then adjust strategies based on insights gained. – Mukesh Kumar, Slalom 9. REDUCED PRODUCTIVITY

Employers should offer holistic wellness plans that reflect the realities of today’s workforce. Many traditional benefits fail to address pressing issues like financial stress. Instead, adopt innovative approaches—such as flexible financial wellness tools—that empower employees to thrive both personally and professionally. – Penelope Talbot-Kelly, EarnIn 10. LACK OF ENTHUSIASM One sign of staff disengagement is a noticeable drop in enthusiasm and participation in team activities. To address this, acknowledge employees’ value and contributions and support their strengths. Create opportunities for open dialogue, actively listen to their concerns, and take steps to implement their feedback. This can reignite their passion and foster a more inclusive, motivated work environment. – Val Vacante, Merkle (a dentsu company)

11. MISSING DEADLINES A key sign of staff disengagement is reduced productivity or enthusiasm, such as missed deadlines or decreased initiative. To address this, leaders can hold one-on-one conversations to uncover the root causes, provide support, and boost engagement through clearer goals, growth opportunities, or new challenges. – Summit Ghimire, Outpace 12. LIMITED COLLABORATION AMONG THE TEAM

Decreased participation in team collaboration is a clear warning sign of staff disengagement. At our company, our Women’s Leadership Collective drives ongoing engagement through mentorship and development opportunities, while our monthly wins newsletter and quarterly town halls celebrate achievements. These structured touchpoints maintain morale and help leaders quickly address any disconnection. – Jaime Bettencourt, Mood Media 13. INAUTHENTICITY IN THE WORKPLACE Take a hard look in the mirror—staff disengagement often reflects leadership disengagement. Engagement thrives when leaders show up authentically and consistently. As a result, employees stop bringing ideas, challenges, or even complaints to the table. The solution is simple: be present, listen actively, and create an environment where people feel empowered to innovate. – Alex Goryachev

14. DWINDLING INTERACTIONS A lack of interaction is often a good sign that a team or employee is losing momentum because engagement requires effort. Leaders must step up with hands-on, consistent leadership. Active involvement builds trust, boosts engagement, and improves communication. Implement regular training and collaboration to enhance confidence, foster teamwork, and create a supportive, purpose-driven culture. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER 15. DECREASED OUTPUT QUALITY

Staff disengagement sometimes causes job quality degradation or missed deadlines. Underperformance without external circumstances generally indicates a lack of motivation or connection to work. Leaders should immediately start an open conversation to identify any underlying concerns, such as task imbalance, imprecise expectations, or a lack of career development chances. – Christena Garduno, Media Culture 16. LACK OF PREPAREDNESS FOR MEETINGS An employee who is unprepared for or unmotivated by a one-on-one meeting is usually a great indication. In our company, many innovative ideas are born within regular one-on-one meetings. If the ideas slow or employees don’t jump on new potential initiatives, that can be a red flag. If encouraging engagement and providing ongoing recognition doesn’t reignite the employee, it’s time for direct conversations. – Mack McKelvey, SalientMG

17. DECREASED PARTICIPATION DURING MEETINGS A sign of staff disengagement is a noticeable drop in productivity or enthusiasm, such as missed deadlines or lack of participation in meetings. To address this, leaders should engage in open communication to understand underlying concerns, provide clear goals, and foster a supportive environment. Recognizing achievements and offering professional growth opportunities can also reignite motivation. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206 18. REDUCED QUANTITY OR QUALITY OF WORK

A noticeable drop in the quality or quantity of work delivered, missed deadlines, or a lack of enthusiasm in taking on tasks can signal disengagement. Conduct one-on-one conversations to understand what might be contributing to disengagement (such as their workload, unclear expectations, or a lack of recognition). Look for patterns across teams to determine if it’s an isolated issue or a systemic problem. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal Credit Union 19. SILENCE THROUGHOUT MEETINGS A key sign of staff disengagement is a silent meeting where only the leader speaks, and requests for questions are met with crickets. To address this, let a few team members know in advance they’ll be called on and should come prepared to share ideas. When participation is expected and rewarded, silence often turns into a lively discussion. – Barry Lowenthal, Inuvo, Inc.