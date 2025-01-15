Hinge will now use AI to grade your dating profile prompts

BY Jessica Bursztynsky2 minute read

Hinge is releasing a new AI-powered coaching feature to help daters improve their profile prompt responses.

Prompts, which are icebreakers that can act as conversation starters, are a staple to many dating app profiles. But answers seem to have devolved, with users putting in the bare minimum like an emoji or a single word. As influencer Carly Weinstein pointed out on TikTok, a prompt that says “I’m overly competitive about . . . ” is often answered with “everything.” It’s gotten to the point where social media posts making fun of common prompt responses routinely go viral. It also could degrade other users’ experiences. @carlyweinstein1 When u have just rly had it with the dating scene. #hingeprompts #onlinedating #datingapps #nycdating #singlelife ♬ original sound – Carly Weinstein Now, an AI coach can rate your prompt response as a “great answer” or can suggest you “try a small change” or “go a little deeper.” The feedback, built off of insights from Hinge’s behavioral scientists, steers clear of telling a user what to say or give specific suggestions. Prompt feedback is private and users can choose to ignore any advice.

“With Prompt Feedback, we’re intentionally leveraging AI to provide personalized coaching during a key moment for daters—making a great first impression on their profiles,” Hinge CEO Justin McLeod said in a press release. “For years, our research team has identified what helps people discover compatibility that leads to dates, and now daters can apply these insights through specific, tailored advice.” The hope is that users can get a better sense of who is on the other side of the screen and lock in more dates. “By crafting Prompt responses that highlight your unique quirks and share authentic details about your personality, you can help potential matches get to know the real you,” Logan Ury, Hinge’s director of relationship science, says in a statement. “This small shift can make a big difference in finding a connection worth deleting the app for.”