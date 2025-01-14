Rebuilding L.A. is going to be a massive undertaking. These designers are ready to help

BY Nate Berg2 minute read

The wildfires are still burning through neighborhoods in Los Angeles, destroying thousands of homes and putting many more at risk. But some in the design and building industries are already thinking about rebuilding. Over the weekend, hundreds of L.A.-area architects, engineers, and contractors added their names to a crowdsourced list of building professionals who are eager to help replace what’s been lost.

The list currently has more than 400 entries, and breaks them down into subspecialties including architects, engineers, landscape architects, contractors, and land use permit expeditors. For anyone who’s lost their home, the list is a one-stop clearinghouse to start finding the professionals who can help rebuild. (Interested professionals in the architecture, engineering, and construction space can add their details to the list here.) The list was started Sunday morning by Joanna Grant, an architect who lives in Altadena, site of the Eaton fire. “I almost lost my house on Wednesday,” she says. She’d been evacuated the night before and later learned that her neighbor, a firefighter, managed to secure a firetruck and a hose to protect the neighborhood. “They could only save as far as they could reach the hose,” Grant says. Her house was close enough to the hydrant to survive the fire but the rest of the neighborhood wasn’t so fortunate. So far, more than 1,900 structures have been destroyed in the Eaton fire, and more will likely follow. Grant realized that many of those affected by these particularly destructive wildfires would be unprepared for the challenge of rebuilding. Some might have no idea where to start. “A lot of these people have been here decades, and have never worked with architects before,” she says. “And most architects are really accustomed to working with a certain group of people that can afford architects.”

Grant thought it could be helpful to create a list of people from the architecture and building community who are willing to assist, from answering questions to decoding city permitting processes to designing new homes. She thought it could be the beginning of a resource for those who’ve suddenly found their homes turned to ash. “Most immediately, people just need information,” she says. Grant created a form in Google Docs and sent it around to a few colleagues in the L.A. architecture community. It quickly spread. Meara Daly, cofounder of NelsonDaly, a communications firm that focused on the design world with offices in L.A. and San Francisco, asked if she could share the link on her firm’s Instagram account, and submissions skyrocketed. The sheer number of names on the list is a bit daunting, but many have listed their qualifications or experience working in fire-prone areas or on the kind of hillside locations that have been affected by these fires. Other entrants are less detailed. Daly is now working with Grant to vet the list, and add more detail explaining each listing’s relevant expertise or experience with fire- and disaster-related rebuilding. “Tying that all together and making it accessible is a real goal,” Daly says, but notes that it will take some time to go through the hundreds of submissions. “We weren’t quite expecting this response.”