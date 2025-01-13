‘The funniest turn of events ever’: China’s RedNote tops the Apple App Store as the TikTok ban looms

American TikTok fanatics are migrating over to another Chinese short-form social media platform ahead of next week’s potential TikTok ban.

On Monday, Xiaohongshu, which translates to “little red book” but is being called RedNote, shot up to become the most-downloaded app on the Apple’s U.S. App Store.

The app, which has 300 million monthly active users, is similar to Pinterest with a mix of Instagram and TikTok. It also boasts several social shopping features.

Xiaohongshu launched in 2013 and is flush with investor attention. It’s raised roughly $917 million in venture funding and is reportedly valued at $17 billion. But the American attention has come on suddenly, especially considering Xiaohongshu/RedNote has done little outreach to the U.S. market. Users have to switch the language over from Mandarin to English in the settings.