You can talk to an AI-generated deepfake of Rob Gronkowski in this Super Bowl 2025 ad. Here’s what he has to say

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is calling on an artificial intelligence-generated deepfake of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski for the brand’s latest Super Bowl marketing campaign.

The nonprofit marketing group has launched the “Guacline,” which allows fans to call a digital avatar of Gronkowski and seemingly have a two-way conversation with AI-generated audio and visuals of the four-time Super Bowl champion tight end. As Fast Company saw in a demonstration, fans can enter their name and call “Gronk AI,” with the star following a tight script crafted by AFM that primarily focuses on promoting guacamole recipes. AFM president and CEO Alvaro Luque says the Super Bowl is a marquee event for the avocado industry, with more than 95% of all avocados sold in the U.S. at this time of the year coming from Mexico. In the four weeks leading up to the game, 250 million pounds of avocados will be consumed by Americans, and a vast majority of the online traffic to AFM’s channels at this time of year is focused on finding recipes. “We wanted to connect that culinary need to an experience that will be shareable,” says Luque.

AFM has been a consistent Super Bowl marketer for more than a decade, though for the past two years, the group has shifted its focus to AI activations, including last year’s GuacAImole, which used text and image generation to create personalized guac recipes. The group also frequently inks partnerships with NFL veterans, including Drew Brees and Jesse Palmer, for Super Bowl-related marketing campaigns. AFM says it felt Gronkowski was the right fit for Guacline because of his large and quirky personality. [Image: Avocados From Mexico] “It’s a combination of everything that we think that could spark the conversation that we want in the right time of the year, that is the Super Bowl,” says Luque. Marketers are expected to embrace AI more in 2025 than years past, but for the most part, not in ways that will be obvious to viewers. With the cost of airing a Super Bowl ad now exceeding $7 million for a 30-second slot, some experts say AI won’t be too front and center for creatives, because there’s so much downside risk if the AI-generated ad is a flop.

British-based ad group WPP invested more than $300 million last year on AI product development and has developed partnerships with AI hyperscalers including Microsoft, Google, and chipmaker Nvidia as it embeds AI across the entire ad value chain, which includes content ideation, strategy development, and honing in on consumer insights. “I think most sophisticated marketers have realized that AI is fundamentally changing every aspect of how they do marketing,” says Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer of WPP. “It’s taken a lot of internal energy in terms of rethinking how we work and how we apply tools.” The marketing industry’s AI embrace has come with some controversy. Last year, Coca-Cola’s AI-generated holiday TV spot faced backlash, as did an AI-generated brand video from Toys “R” Us at the Cannes Film Festival. Both faced criticism for the quality of the visuals that AI generated, as well as fears about how these new tools could impact jobs for those in creative fields, including actors and artists.

Pretorius says AI allows brands to more audaciously push the boundaries of what’s possible, but that a smarter application of these tools would be for creative campaigns like AFM’s Guacline, which relies on a celebrity license to generate customized consumer interactions that weren’t possible with older forms of technology. “Using AI to co-create content or interact with a celebrity deepfake, I think that is going to be more prevalent than doing traditional production work for Super Bowl with AI,” says Pretorius. Deepfake video tools like the Guacline also give stars like Gronkowski a new opportunity to expand their brand beyond social and traditional media.

“Being the brand’s first-ever digital avatar allows me to connect with fans in a manner I’ve never experienced before,” the football star said in an emailed statement. AFM says it filmed Gronkowski in just one session, capturing him saying various names and phrases, and using those voice and video files for the AI to generate footage that would reflect his natural tone, facial expressions, and how Gronkowski interacts with the camera. AI video generator HeyGen and AI voice generator ElevenLabs were brought in as partners to make the Guacline. Luque says AFM also set up safety guardrails so that Gronkowski’s digital avatar would stay on a script and avoid any foul language that may be prompted by a user. When that occurs, the script immediately steers the conversation back to recipes.