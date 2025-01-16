This tool will make your work conversations more clear and productive

If you’ve ever walked away from a conversation wondering what just happened, you know that talking to someone and staying on the same page is easier said than done. Alison Wood Brooks, Harvard Business School professor and author of Talk: The Science of Conversation and the Art of Being Ourselves , says conversations are coordination games, like playing chicken, where two people try to coordinate their behaviors with each other.

“You’re trying to coordinate and land on an outcome that’s desirable for both people,” she says. “Conversations are more complicated, though, because you’re not just making one choice to veer to the right or left. You’re making choices at every moment of every conversation, coordinating your goals and your preferences with your conversation partner’s goals and preferences.”

For example, during a conversation you must choose the topics you’re going to talk about and the questions you ask or don’t ask. Do you choose to make a joke or give a compliment? When do you speak and when do you listen? There are decisions and pivots all along the way.

Where Things Break Down

When miscommunications and awkward moments happen, they’re often due to coordination problems. Some problems happen above the surface, such as choosing the wrong words or having body language that doesn’t match your sentiment. Problems can also happen beneath the surface of a conversation.