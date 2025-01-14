An AI-powered hotel  is coming to Las Vegas

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Artificial intelligence was everywhere at CES in 2025, but in the coming months, it’s going to be a more permanent part of the Las Vegas landscape.

This March will see the soft opening of the Otonomus Hotel, which strives to be different than your typical Vegas hotel room or suite. Located less than 10 minutes from the city’s famous Strip, the Otonomus leans heavily into AI as its differentiating factor. “We are the first true AI-powered hotel in the world,” says Philippe Ziade, founder and CEO of Otonomus. “Travelers don’t want a one-size-fits-all experience. They want the thrill of creating a personalized experience.” With a base price of $300 per night, Otonomus hopes to mimic the Airbnb model, where travelers can find a property that suits their personality, while adding the consistency of a hotel experience. The flagship Las Vegas location, which is located about 2 miles west of Allegiant Stadium at the south end of the Strip, will showcase two proprietary AI systems.

FIRO is the AI-powered booking engine, which optimizes the hotel’s room allocations while maximizing revenue. KEE is an AI-powered app that acts as everything from the guest’s room key to their own concierge. Booking a stay at Otonomous will be a bit different than getting a room at a Strip hotel or any of the chains you’re familiar with. Through FIRO’s efficiencies, you can book anything from a one-bedroom (with living room) to a six-bedroom suite. The system will then configure adjoining rooms to create what you’re looking for. (The hotel can accommodate roughly 1,100 guests.) From there, the personalization begins. Want daily cleaning? A room across from the pool? Maybe you’d prefer to stay in a quiet area? Tell the system what you want and it can be yours (with a slight upcharge for each personalized element).

Once you’ve made your reservation, the hotel begins an onboarding process, gathering as much information about you as it can. Through a gamified Q&A session, it will ask a series of questions (offering perks such as a free drink at the bar). Assuming you give it your permission, it will also scrape the internet and social media sites for information on you, analyzing that data to personalize (and monetize) your stay. FIRO will build an avatar based off the data it gathers to project what you may or may not want on your vacation. Check-in will be automatic. There’s no front desk. Instead, everything is managed through the app. Want room service or more toilet paper? KEE lets you place orders, which are delivered via a robot butler. The AI keeps track of everything—from the temperature you like to maintain in the room to when you head in and out. That data is retained to further customize your stay on your next visit. When your visit is over, Otonomus will ask what you liked or didn’t like, examining the gaps between its projection and your actual stay to teach the AI.

That learning about what the customer wants and trying to anticipate needs is one of the differentiators between Otonomus and other hotels. Other chains might know your number of stays and which on-property restaurants you visited, but they don’t use that information to customize your stay or have your favorite drink waiting for you. After its soft opening, the Las Vegas Otonomus will have its official opening in May—and Ziade says he’s already in the permitting stage of a second Otonomus in the city, this one close to downtown Las Vegas. Down the road, he says, Otonomous could open in other cities and countries. (Right now, it has its eyes on Dubai.) Beyond maximizing revenue with customization options, Otonomus also has lower costs than some of its competitors. Labor expenses are lower since there’s no check-in desk and cleaning is done by appointment only. The off-Strip location means the land costs are lower and the hotel doesn’t have to use union workers.