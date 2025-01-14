Firefly Aerospace’s first lunar lander will shuttle 10 NASA payloads to the moon

New year, new lunar lander: this time, from Firefly Aerospace on its first mission to the moon.

The Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Mission 1, dubbed “Ghost Rider in the Sky,” is set to launch on January 15 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center for a 60-day operation to Mare Crisium, a 300-mile-wide basin in the northeast sector of the moon’s near side. The solar-powered lander will deliver 10 NASA payloads that will gather more information about deep space and lunar environments to enable larger, heavier payloads and eventually crewed missions to the moon.

NASA is using the mission “as an opportunity to learn more about the internal structure of the moon and Earth’s magnetosphere, and [to] test technologies that will aid in improving both robotic and human exploration missions to the lunar surface,” says Ryan Watkins, program scientist in NASA’s Exploration Science Strategy and Integration Office. (Catch the launch livestream here and here, with mission updates here.)

Mare Crisium [Photo: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University]

The science experiments and technology demonstrations will operate during the 45-day journey featuring several orbits around the Earth and moon, and 14 days (or one lunar day) on the surface. They include testing a radiation-tolerant computer and leveraging GPS and similar satellite navigation systems for positioning, navigation, and timing around the moon.