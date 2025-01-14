Fast company logo
The Austin-area space firm’s Blue Ghost mission will gather more information about deep space and lunar environments for eventual crewed missions.

Firefly Aerospace’s first lunar lander will shuttle 10 NASA payloads to the moon

[Rendering: Firefly Aerospace]

BY Susan Karlin2 minute read

New year, new lunar lander: this time, from Firefly Aerospace on its first mission to the moon.

The Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Mission 1, dubbed “Ghost Rider in the Sky,” is set to launch on January 15 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center for a 60-day operation to Mare Crisium, a 300-mile-wide basin in the northeast sector of the moon’s near side. The solar-powered lander will deliver 10 NASA payloads that will gather more information about deep space and lunar environments to enable larger, heavier payloads and eventually crewed missions to the moon.

NASA is using the mission “as an opportunity to learn more about the internal structure of the moon and Earth’s magnetosphere, and [to] test technologies that will aid in improving both robotic and human exploration missions to the lunar surface,” says Ryan Watkins, program scientist in NASA’s Exploration Science Strategy and Integration Office. (Catch the launch livestream here and here, with mission updates here.)

Mare Crisium [Photo: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University]

The science experiments and technology demonstrations will operate during the 45-day journey featuring several orbits around the Earth and moon, and 14 days (or one lunar day) on the surface. They include testing a radiation-tolerant computer and leveraging GPS and similar satellite navigation systems for positioning, navigation, and timing around the moon.

X-ray imaging of Earth’s magnetosphere will gauge how solar wind affects its magnetic field to better inform weather predictions, GPS protection, and satellite connectivity. Stereoscopic cameras will capture the plume interaction upon descent. Subsurface drilling, sample collection and analysis, and measuring local electromagnetic fields will help characterize surface and interior composition and heat flow.

Other payloads will study how lunar dust adheres to various materials and use electromagnetism to mitigate or prevent dust buildup on mechanical components.

[Image: Firefly Aerospace]

“The landing site was chosen because it avoids large magnetic anomalies on the lunar surface that could disrupt some of our payload measurements,” Watkins says.

