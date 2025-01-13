Britain wants to become an AI powerhouse. Here’s how

The British government pledged on Monday to rip up the red tape hindering construction of data centers that underpin artificial intelligence while promoting its “pro-innovation” approach to regulating the technology.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the potential of AI as he outlined wide-ranging plans to harness the technology, indicating that it will be a key part of his government’s efforts to “turn around the economy” and jump-start lackluster growth.

Starmer said he wanted to Britain to become “one of the great AI superpowers” that can keep up with other countries like the United States and China that have led advances in the technology.

Under the 50-point plan, which provided few details on investment amounts, the government plans to massively expand public computing power, including by building a new national supercomputer and setting up AI “growth zones” with “streamlined” building approval process.