How U.S. AI chip-export curbs threaten Nvidia’s revenue

Nvidia faces a significant revenue threat due to the latest U.S. export restrictions on artificial intelligence chips, designed to limit the global distribution of these coveted processors, analysts and investors said on Monday.

The regulations, among the strongest yet from the Biden administration, limit AI chip exports to most countries except for a select group of close U.S. allies.

They also maintain a block on exports to some countries, including China, as the U.S. tries to close regulatory loopholes and prevent Beijing from acquiring advanced chips that could bolster its military capabilities.

Surging demand for AI chips has catapulted Nvidia into the ranks of the world’s most valuable firms, with a market value exceeding $3 trillion. However, the new restrictions may complicate its ability to deliver the robust revenue growth that investors expect.