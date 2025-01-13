How U.S. AI chip-export curbs threaten Nvidia’s revenue

Nvidia faces a significant revenue threat due to the latest U.S. export restrictions on artificial intelligence chips, designed to limit the global distribution of these coveted processors, analysts and investors said on Monday.
The regulations, among the strongest yet from the Biden administration, limit AI chip exports to most countries except for a select group of close U.S. allies.
They also maintain a block on exports to some countries, including China, as the U.S. tries to close regulatory loopholes and prevent Beijing from acquiring advanced chips that could bolster its military capabilities.
Surging demand for AI chips has catapulted Nvidia into the ranks of the world’s most valuable firms, with a market value exceeding $3 trillion. However, the new restrictions may complicate its ability to deliver the robust revenue growth that investors expect.
“These rules will significantly limit (Nvidia’s) market since as much as half its chips currently end up in countries that will be off-limits once the rules are applied,” said D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria.
Company filings show that Nvidia gets about 56% of its revenue from customers outside the U.S., with China making up about 17% of sales. Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company were down around 2%.
The export curb “threatens to derail innovation and economic growth worldwide” and would “undermine America’s leadership,” Nvidia Vice President of Government Affairs Ned Finkle said.