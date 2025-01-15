Why Lenovo keeps making weird laptops

Of all the laptops that debut during the CES trade show every January, Lenovo’s tend to be the most interesting.

For years now, the company has indulged in public experimentation, launching laptops with foldable displays, dual screens, and secondary e-ink surfaces. This time around, Lenovo brought out the industry’s first laptop with a rollable display, which expands from a normal-looking 14 inches to an extra-tall 16.7 inches with the push of a button.

A lot of companies bring wild concepts to CES, but Lenovo actually ships them, even when it knows they won’t be commercial hits. (The rollable laptop, called the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, will arrive in June for $3,500.) What does the world’s largest PC vendor have to gain by putting ultraexpensive, experimental products on the market? I asked Luca Rossi, the president of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group to find out.

[Photo: Lenovo]

Learning experience

Even when Lenovo knows its weirder laptop ideas won’t be instant hits, Rossi says they help the company develop intellectual property that it can use in the future, even in different contexts.