Reasons not to ban TikTok: Fans share their favorite viral videos in a last-ditch attempt to prove the platform’s value

BY Grace Snelling2 minute read

It’s looking like TikTok’s remaining days in the United States are numbered, and the internet is already starting a memorial for the app.

The Supreme Court is currently in the midst of a case that will decide TikTok’s fate, and, as of last Friday, its future was looking bleak. American lawmakers believe the app, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, poses a threat to national security. That fear led a bipartisan group to enact a law last April ruling that TikTok must either divest from its parent company or be banned in the U.S. by January 2025. Meanwhile, TikTok’s lawyers are arguing that the law violates the First Amendment. A decision in the case is expected to be passed down by the end of this week. If last year’s law holds, TikTok will be banned in the U.S. starting on January 19. The looming ban has now prompted TikTok’s fans to extoll the app’s creative virtues in a last-minute bid to keep it online.

On TikTok itself, compilations of popular clips are going viral under the hashtag #goodbyetiktok, and American creators are making heartfelt videos thanking their audiences. Over on X, users are responding in droves to a tweet asking, “what video is the reason they shouldn’t ban tiktok?” The question has amassed 125.1 million views and hundreds of responses. Responses range across a wide scope of content, celebrating everything from silly jokes to two-minute clips that took months to film—and it’s actually sort of touching.

One user remembered a dinosaur pun that emerged mid-pandemic and amassed 4.5 million likes. In the clip, wherein an angel mistakes the word “meatier” for “meteor,” creator @lizemopetey’s strikingly emotional delivery sells an otherwise goofy premise: pic.twitter.com/ix6ipQFkRa — Mark (@106th) January 11, 2025 Another applauded a TikToker who traveled across three continents to see all 43 artworks featured in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The undertaking took 16 months in total, which is all boiled down into a video that’s just over a minute long: that guy that travelled the world just to see the artworks from animal crossing in real life pic.twitter.com/utsi6tHBcR https://t.co/9EUBCNkFAj — May 🏝 (@mayplaystv) January 12, 2025 Then, of course, there have been references to TikTok’s endlessly inventive fashion content, including this masterpiece from fashion creator @wisdm8 interpreting the prompt “style Christmas” with some seriously jaw-dropping ensembles: