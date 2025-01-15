Big Tech companies are cutting DEI programs—but watch exactly how they do it

In the past year, all sorts of companies have retreated from their commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion, from “masculine” brands like John Deere and Harley-Davidson to massive companies like Walmart and McDonald’s . Many of these moves have followed public pressure and boycotts (namely a social media campaign mounted by conservative activist Robby Starbuck ), but have also been catalyzed by a shifting legal and political climate after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in 2023.

Now some of the biggest players in the tech industry—which has long touted the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion—are making similar cuts to their diversity initiatives. Within the past few days, both Meta and Amazon have confirmed significant changes to their DEI programs. These decisions may seem, in part, politically motivated: Last week, Meta also relaxed its hate speech policies, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump.

But as Fast Company has previously reported, the tech industry has been quietly divesting from DEI work for some time now, as layoffs have targeted those teams and companies have failed to make meaningful progress on the commitments they made in 2020. Large tech employers like Google and Meta have chipped away at their DEI work in recent years, trimming headcount and scaling down programs focused on the recruitment and career development of underrepresented workers.

At the same time, some of the changes companies are making to their corporate diversity programs seem designed to rebrand the work and move away from the language of DEI, which has become a political football and target of lawsuits by right-wing activists. Since 2023, companies like J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs have made changes to their DEI policies in response to the threat of legal action; others have stopped using certain DEI terms like equity. Meta acknowledged this was driving some of its DEI changes when the company noted that the “legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing,” per an internal memo obtained by Axios.