Designers are exploring the crushing, lasting impact of domicide

In 2015, a U.S. airstrike hit Basim Razzo’s home in Mosul, Iraq, a two-story beige stucco house with a wood door, balconies, and a green lawn lined with purple flowers. His wife, daughter, and nephew were killed in the attack. A ghostly recreation of Razzo’s home appears in Making Home, the Cooper Hewitt’s design triennial.

The scale model—done up in white with illustrations of his furniture printed on gauzy silk organza that hangs inside—is part of a site-specific installation called Patterns of Life by the journalist Mona Chalabi and visual investigations practice SITU Research. It features two more re-creations of family homes that were destroyed by American-made weapons—one in Gaza and one in Syria—in a gallery with mural-scale data visualizations of cities that have experienced domicide, which means the systematic, planned destruction of homes. “It felt really important to talk about how the U.S. is responsible for the destruction of homes elsewhere,” Chalabi explained in a panel discussion about the installation held at the Cooper Union last fall. “We were having these conversations while domicide was taking place very, very, very visibly in Gaza, and that without a doubt informed the decision of what to focus on [in our installation].” [Image: courtesy SITU Research] What is domicide? The language we use to describe acts of violence is constantly shifting as historians, human rights experts, and researchers seek more specific and incontrovertible ways to define common patterns and phenomena. One such term is domicide. Coined in 1998 by the geographer J. Douglas Porteus, the term has become more prevalent in the last few years, with a spike after the war in Gaza began. Scholars have used domicide to describe the loss of homes due to war and the displacement of people due to infrastructural, economic, or cultural reasons, like the construction of dams and national parks.

The United Nations is currently reviewing whether or not to classify domicide as a war crime. Earlier this year, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, a U.N. special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, explained why it’s a necessary distinction in an opinion piece published in The New York Times. “Home is so much more than a structure: It is a repository of past experience and future dreams, of memories of births, deaths, marriages and intimate moments with our loved ones, amid neighbors and a familiar landscape,” he wrote. “The idea of home brings comfort and gives meaning to our lives. Its destruction is the denial of a person’s dignity and humanity.” As human rights experts like Rajagopal plead their case to the international diplomatic community, designers and artists are exploring how to communicate the complexity of the phrase so that more people take notice. Because this phenomenon is part of the emergent conversations about home, it was important for the curators of Making Home to include in the exhibition. The exhibition is composed of 25 site-specific installations grouped into themes of going home, seeking home, and building home. This broad definition of home left the topic open to artistic interpretation. Explorations of loss naturally emerged, from the William Scott’s paintings about displacement in San Francisco’s Hunter’s Point neighborhood to Sofía Gallisá Muriente, Natalia Lassalle-Morillo, and Carlos Soto’s installation on the removal of cultural and historical objects from Puerto Rico and, of course, SITU Research and Chalabi’s piece.

“The theme of losing one’s home resonates across several installations featured in the Triennial, reflecting how historical events, public policies, and intolerance have forced people to redefine their sense of home,” says Christina L. De León, the acting deputy director of curatorial and associate curator of Latino design at Cooper Hewitt. “This installation underscores the impact of domicide on cities and individuals, shedding light on the consequences of losing both shelter and community. By reconstructing the homes of three families, it invites visitors to reflect on the lives once lived within these spaces and the enduring impact of their loss.” [Photo: Elliot Goldstein/© Smithsonian Institution] In order to reconstruct the homes, SITU Research and Chalabi interviewed the surviving family members about their memories and recollections—what they saw from their windows, the objects they had that meant the most to them, the texture of fabric on their sofas, and the events that took place there. Because few people had photographs of their entire homes, SITU Research also looked at satellite imagery and as much secondary evidence as they could to faithfully recreate the spaces. They wanted to represent the intimacy of these spaces, especially since photographs of rubble or destruction are the most commonly associated visuals of domicide. “It was so easy in some ways to create an exhibition about domicide and just depict rubble—that’s what we are seeing over and over and over again,” Chalabi said at the panel. “The problem with rubble is it is so effective at erasing any trace of what was there. And as a visual language, it also erases the history of those places, the life that was lived in each of those homes.”