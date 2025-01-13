Sonos CEO steps down following a disastrous app redesign

BY Hunter Schwarz2 minute read

Bad app design can have real-world consequences. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence is out at the company after a rough 2024 that saw the rollout of a widely panned app redesign followed by an 8% year-over-year drop in revenue and layoffs. Now the company is making changes at the top.

Sonos announced Monday that Spence would step down and board member Tom Conrad, a former executive at the music streaming service Pandora, would serve as interim CEO. Conrad said in a statement he was “excited to work with our team to restore the reliability and user experience that have defined Sonos, while bringing innovative new products to market.” Sonos said last year ahead of the new app’s unveiling that it was “intentionally redesigned” after a thorough development and testing process to create a faster, easier, personalized experience, but its users didn’t agree. Some complained online about its confusing user interface and missing features, like “play next,” “play last,” alarms, and timers. “Definitely do not like the app compared to the old one,” one user wrote on Sonos’s community message board last year. “The new app feels way busier, due to everything being thrown at you at once,” and when it came to the app’s aesthetics, “it feels less stylish to me and more cheap.”

